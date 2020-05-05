'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe was among the many that felt bad upon learning that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, shutting down the TV network after its legislative franchise expired on May 4.

In an interview with the media earlier today, Poe said many ABS-CBN employees will lose support since many jobs have been suspended due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

"Ngayon pa sila magpapasara kung kailan maraming walang trabaho? At least ito naaalagaan, hindi kailangan sa gobyerno umasa," Poe said.

She also reminded the public that ABS-CBN and other networks operating in an irregular broadcast still pay their employees.

"What many don't realize is this time, ABS-CBN and other networks continue to pay their talents even if they are not on regular broadcasting schedule," she said.

She stressed that she speaks not only on behalf of her mom Susan Roces, an ABS-CBN talent who stars in its longest-running TV series "Ang Probinsyano," but for all of the network's 11,000 employees who might lose their jobs.

"I'm not just saying this because my mom is a talent... Mahirap 'yung mga iba pang mas maliliit ang suweldo na patuloy na sinusuwelduhan ng mga network, hindi lang ng ABS... We should keep that in mind," she said.

Another lawmaker, Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones, who was also an ABS-CBN reporter, also appealed to the NTC to be considerate amid these extraordinary times due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"May COVID-19, maraming tao ang kailangan ng trabaho. Kung mawawala ang ABS-CBN, madadagdagan pa ang tao na mawawalan ng trabaho," she said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority and Minority Leaders Juan Miguel Zubiri and Franklin Drilon said ABS-CBN could seek redress from the Supreme Court over the NTC's order to cease its operations after its franchise expired yesterday.