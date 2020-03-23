MOVIES
Kim and Richard in a scene in ABS-CBN's TV drama series "Love Thy Woman"
Richard Juan via Instagram, screenshot
Kim Chiu, Richard Juan share quarantine status after Christopher de Leon tested positive for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — After actor Christopher de Leon tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the cast of ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman” were advised to go on self-quarantine.

In her Instagram account, lead star Kim Chiu posted an update for her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Amidst of what happened to tito bo @sgt.pepper8 For those asking..... Here we are, our ABSCBN bosses assuring us and checking on us the entire #LoveThyWoman staff, directors and artists who worked with tito bo the past days, thank you Dra. Susan Mercado of presidential envoy on global health for briefing us properly,” Kim wrote.

Kim added that none of them has symptoms, but they check on each other from time to time.

“Thank you for assuring us that we will be ok. Thank you for the explanation and for taking out our fear. We continue to pray for each other and for the entire nation. Hindi basta basta nabibigay ang mga test kits since PH only got few, self quarantine is the key and boost our immune system,” she said.  

“Kaya natin to! This too shall pass! praying for you tito bo!!! malalampasan mo to papa adam! thank you #LoveThyWoman family. We will comeback STRONGER than ever!” she added.

Meanwhile, Kim and Christopher’s co-star in the teleserye, Richard Juan, shared to Philstar.com his self-quarantine experience.

“Yep -- currently on self quarantine so I wont be able to to go out to do the groceries muna. Now gotta be my lolo and my dad na,” he said.

“We actually had a big conference call ganun with a doctor arranged by ABS (check out Kim Chiu's post) to answer our concerns and see what are the chances na baka nahawa kami. But since most of us didn't show symptoms on the 7th day since last contact... we should be safe na, ganun daw. Hence, we don't need to be tested muna,” he told Philstar.com via Facebook.

Richard said he is keeping himself busy by doing things he didn’t have the time to do before the quarantine.

“Mostly just doing things I have told myself that I've always wanted to do but didnt have time to do, such as cleaning my room, choosing/pre-stlying outfits + also working out. As much as I want to do some other things to help other people, I'm still under self quarantine din so my movement is really really limited,” he said.

