Christopher de Leon
ABS-CBN/Released
ABS-CBN releases statement on Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 case
(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN, which airs actor Christopher de Leon's current TV drama series "Love Thy Woman," sent a statement to Philstar.com today about their measures in ensuring their artists' safety amid the onslaught of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Following the announcement of Christopher de Leon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, we have advised those who might have interacted with him during the tapings of 'Love Thy Woman' in the last two weeks to undergo self quarantine," the statement read.

"While we have stopped the tapings of all our teleseryes, we will continue to monitor their situation and provide the necessary assistance and support to those who are affected. The safety of our artists, crew, production teams, and their families are important to us."

