Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff share baby's first photos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff shared snapshots for their newborn on social media.

In an Instagram post, Anne shared her happiness as a new mom and introduced their daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff.

"Never knew I could love someone so much," Anne said.

"So much that it hurts in a good way... it’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way... even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore. Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff," she added.

In another Instagram post, Erwan shared more details about Anne's labor and delivery.

"Our beautiful little daughter was born on March 2, 2020. I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall in even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and labor and I will forever be in her debt," he shared.

"P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to 'break the 'news' again," Erwan said, presumably referring to brother-in-law Nico Bolzico since reports said Nico hinted about Anne's delivery prior to the couple's announcement.

Nico and Erwan are known for throwing jokes at each other and they proudly call themselves the founding fathers of "Bullied Husbands Club."

Dahlia Amélie was reportedly born via normal delivery in a hospital in Anne's childhood hometown, Melbourne, Australia. — Reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray