Vice Ganda confirms Anne Curtis has given birth

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has given birth to her first baby with restaurateur husband Erwan Heussaff.

The baby girl was reportedly delivered via normal delivery in a hospital in Melbourne, Australia on the afternoon of March 2. Anne's "It's Showtime" co-host Vice Ganda has confirmed that Anne has given birth via a Twitter greeting.

Congratulations @annecurtissmith and @erwan !!!! Can’t wait to see your beautiful baby girl! God bless your whole family. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 2, 2020

Erwan's brother-in-law, social media influencer Nico Bolzico, is said to have also confirmed Anne's delivery.

Anne took a maternity leave from showbiz last December and flew to Australia to prepare for giving birth.

She last appeared on "It's Showtime" for her 35th birthday special, in which she said that all she wanted as a birthday wish is for her child to be born healthy and with no complications.

Melbourne is where the Filipino-Australian actress spent her childhood.

Anne and Erwan are yet to release an official statement on their baby.