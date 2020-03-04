MOVIES
Scene from the Korean romantic drama series "Crash Landing on You."
Netflix/Released
'Crash Landing On You' star reportedly donates 200M Won to fight COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Hyun Bin has reportedly donated 200 million Won in secret to fight COVID-19.

Reports said that the "Crash Landing On You" star donated the money to the non-profit organization Community Chest of Korea and asked the organization to be quiet about the donation.

Recently, Hyun has released a statement through his company's Instagram account to extend his well wishes for people affected by the virus. Reports said that he donated the huge amount of money after releasing the letter.

“You might be spending day after day anxious and worrying over the Coronavirus disease 2019 which is occurring all over the world and throughout Asia including China and Japan as well as Korea. I’d like to ask after your health at least by writing to express my worry over whether the place you are at is safe," he said in the statement.

“Just as we’ve always overcome difficulties by cheering each other on despite difficult times, I hope the Coronavirus disease 2019 passes by as soon as possible... I also appreciate those working tirelessly day and night to eradicate the virus, and I will cheer them on until the end. Furthermore, I sincerely wish the quick recovery of those suffering from its infection... Again, I hope all those reading this are able to maintain their safety and health from the virus and I will pray this incident safely passes by,” Hyun wrote in Korean.

According to Korean media, Hyun Bin is well known to be a generous philanthropist as he has been included in the list of “Honor Society” people who continually donate to different causes.

