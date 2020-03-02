Jackie Chan denies having COVID-19, to donate 1M Yuan for cure

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese actor Jackie Chan assured his fans that he is safe from the novel corona virus or COVID-19.

In a statement released on his website, the actor clarified that he has not been placed under quarantine for the virus.

“Recently, my staff told me about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19,” he began his statement.

“Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!” he added.

Jackie also thanked his fans from all over the world for giving him face masks. He added that the face masks will be donated to those who need it most.

“I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most,” he said.

Jackie was born in Hong Hong, where more than 90 coronavirus cases have been reported.

He recently offered 1 million Yuan, which is about $197,000, to any organization working to develop an antidote for the virus in a post on the social media site Weibo.

"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible. I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organisation develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan," he wrote.