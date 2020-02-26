MOVIES
MUSIC
Alden Richards accepting his Asian Star Prize from Seoul International Drama Awards
SBS via YouTube, screenshots
Alden Richards, Judy Ann Santos among 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actress Judy Ann Santos and "Asia's Multimedia Star" Alden Richards lead the list of 52 awardees for this year's Ani ng Dangal Awards conferred annually by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Artists in architecture and the allied arts, cinema, dance, literary arts, music and visual arts who earned international awards and accolades during the past year will be recognized at the ceremonies to be held at the Malacañang Palace later today.

Juday’s showbiz comeback certainly paid off when her lead performance in "Mindanao" made her bag the Best Actress award at the Cairo International Film Festival in November 2019.

RELATED: Judy Ann Santos speaks up on international Best Actress award, MMFF 2019 nomination

She also won Best Actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival for "Mindanao," with the film directed by Brillante Mendoza hauling a total of 10 awards that night.

RELATED: Judy Ann Santos ‘grateful’ for first MMFF entry in 7 years; reveals challenges filming ‘Mindanao’

Meanwhile, Alden received the Asian Star Prize award from the Seoul International Drama Awards in August 2019.

The Asian Star Prize is a non-competitive category that recognizes those who exhibit excellence in television drama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Annyeonghaseyo! It’s an honor receiving this recognition. My heart is full. Kamsahamnida! ???????? #seouldramaawards

A post shared by Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) on

Full list of 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients:

Architecture

  • Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2

Cinema

  • Angeli Bayani
  • Alden Richards
  • Barbara Miguel
  • Crisel Consunji
  • Dante Rivero
  • Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo
  • Jun Robles Lana
  • Kristopher King
  • Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)
  • Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan
  • Maxine Eigenmann
  • Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)
  • Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
  • Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo
  • Rody Vera
  • Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Ro?o)
  • Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Dance

  • Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo
  • Bayanihan
  • Halili-Cruz Dance Company
  • Lairca Reigne Nicdao
  • Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla
  • Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen
  • Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Ca?eda

Literary Arts

  • Bienvenido Lumbera
  • Kristian Sendon Cordero
  • Ricardo de Ungria

Music

  • Acapellago
  • Imusicapella Chamber Choir
  • Joana Ruth Tumpalan
  • Ligao National High School Voice Choral
  • Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa
  • Nilo Alcala
  • Ramon Lijauco, Jr.
  • UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble

Visual Arts

  • AllanRey Salazar
  • Anthony Into
  • Celso Beringuel Creer II
  • Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.
  • Donell C. Gumiran
  • Glenn Campanilla
  • Jesus Ramos Tejada
  • Jophel Botero Ybiosa
  • Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan
  • Leonard Pauig Ranjo
  • Maria Felicity Tejada
  • Marwin Javier
  • Mia Serano
  • Rhedel Cabrera Sy
  • Rogel Cabisidan
  • Worth Wisdom Lodriga

ALDEN RICHARDS ANI NG DANGAL JUDAY JUDY ANN SANTOS JUDY ANN SANTOS AGONCILLO NATIONAL ARTS MONTH NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR CULTURE AND THE ARTS NCCA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Not true': Sarah Geronimo's manager on Matteo Guidicelli punching bodyguard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Viva founder Vic del Rosario Jr., pop star Sarah Geronimo’s manager, denied allegations by the actress’ bodyguard...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Joel Lamangan's eloquent Senate testimony against ABS-CBN shutdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
But rather than focus on allegations of tax, labor, and corporate law violations hurled by ABS-CBN’s detractors, Lamangan...
Entertainment
fbfb
Close friend says Matteo, Sarah 'madly in-love,' Mommy Divine never approved
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Letty Fuentes, a friend and relationship counselor of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, revealed that Sarah’s Mommy...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Di tsismis ginawa ko': Bodyguard addresses Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Mommy Divine, netizens
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail made true Internet users’ dare for him to complain to TV host Raffy Tulfo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo
By Ratziel San Juan | 42 minutes ago
“I train the same. I train better. I eat better. I sleep better...Everything’s good.”
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ebe Dancel re-recorded Sugarfree songs, says Sarah Geronimo is 'the best'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"I want to give her the best because she is the best."
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'No punching happened,' Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo wedding guest says
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s friend and relationship counselor Letty Fuentes denied that...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'I will protect my wife': Matteo shares first wedding photo, vow for Mrs. Sarah Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has broken his silence on the “secret wedding” issue as he finally confirmed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
3 hours ago
IN PHOTOS: Kathryn Bernardo’s precious moments with her dogs
By Gerald Dizon | 3 hours ago
Dogs touching our hearts and our lives is true for many, even for the most famous of celebrities. Take for example Kathryn...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with