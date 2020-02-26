Alden Richards, Judy Ann Santos among 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actress Judy Ann Santos and "Asia's Multimedia Star" Alden Richards lead the list of 52 awardees for this year's Ani ng Dangal Awards conferred annually by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Artists in architecture and the allied arts, cinema, dance, literary arts, music and visual arts who earned international awards and accolades during the past year will be recognized at the ceremonies to be held at the Malacañang Palace later today.

Juday’s showbiz comeback certainly paid off when her lead performance in "Mindanao" made her bag the Best Actress award at the Cairo International Film Festival in November 2019.

She also won Best Actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival for "Mindanao," with the film directed by Brillante Mendoza hauling a total of 10 awards that night.

Meanwhile, Alden received the Asian Star Prize award from the Seoul International Drama Awards in August 2019.

The Asian Star Prize is a non-competitive category that recognizes those who exhibit excellence in television drama.

Full list of 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients:

Architecture

Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2

Cinema

Angeli Bayani

Alden Richards

Barbara Miguel

Crisel Consunji

Dante Rivero

Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo

Jun Robles Lana

Kristopher King

Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)

Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan

Maxine Eigenmann

Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)

Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo

Rody Vera

Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Ro?o)

Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Dance

Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo

Bayanihan

Halili-Cruz Dance Company

Lairca Reigne Nicdao

Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla

Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Ca?eda

Literary Arts

Bienvenido Lumbera

Kristian Sendon Cordero

Ricardo de Ungria

Music

Acapellago

Imusicapella Chamber Choir

Joana Ruth Tumpalan

Ligao National High School Voice Choral

Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa

Nilo Alcala

Ramon Lijauco, Jr.

UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble

Visual Arts