Alden Richards, Judy Ann Santos among 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actress Judy Ann Santos and "Asia's Multimedia Star" Alden Richards lead the list of 52 awardees for this year's Ani ng Dangal Awards conferred annually by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.
Artists in architecture and the allied arts, cinema, dance, literary arts, music and visual arts who earned international awards and accolades during the past year will be recognized at the ceremonies to be held at the Malacañang Palace later today.
Juday’s showbiz comeback certainly paid off when her lead performance in "Mindanao" made her bag the Best Actress award at the Cairo International Film Festival in November 2019.
She also won Best Actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival for "Mindanao," with the film directed by Brillante Mendoza hauling a total of 10 awards that night.
Meanwhile, Alden received the Asian Star Prize award from the Seoul International Drama Awards in August 2019.
The Asian Star Prize is a non-competitive category that recognizes those who exhibit excellence in television drama.
Full list of 12th Ani ng Dangal award recipients:
Architecture
- Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2
Cinema
- Angeli Bayani
- Alden Richards
- Barbara Miguel
- Crisel Consunji
- Dante Rivero
- Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo
- Jun Robles Lana
- Kristopher King
- Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)
- Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan
- Maxine Eigenmann
- Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)
- Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
- Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo
- Rody Vera
- Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Ro?o)
- Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
Dance
- Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo
- Bayanihan
- Halili-Cruz Dance Company
- Lairca Reigne Nicdao
- Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla
- Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen
- Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Ca?eda
Literary Arts
- Bienvenido Lumbera
- Kristian Sendon Cordero
- Ricardo de Ungria
Music
- Acapellago
- Imusicapella Chamber Choir
- Joana Ruth Tumpalan
- Ligao National High School Voice Choral
- Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa
- Nilo Alcala
- Ramon Lijauco, Jr.
- UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble
Visual Arts
- AllanRey Salazar
- Anthony Into
- Celso Beringuel Creer II
- Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.
- Donell C. Gumiran
- Glenn Campanilla
- Jesus Ramos Tejada
- Jophel Botero Ybiosa
- Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan
- Leonard Pauig Ranjo
- Maria Felicity Tejada
- Marwin Javier
- Mia Serano
- Rhedel Cabrera Sy
- Rogel Cabisidan
- Worth Wisdom Lodriga
