MOVIES
MUSIC
Judy Ann Santos
Judy Ann Santos speaks up on international Best Actress award, MMFF 2019 nomination
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos still could not believe that she won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded Cairo International Film Festival.

In a recent interview with the media including Philstar.com, Juday said winning felt like she was in a scene of a movie or TV series.

“Hindi pa siya nag-sync-in. Every day binabalikan ko 'yung IG ko, tinitignan ko, naka-loop na nga sa akin para makumbinsi ko 'yung sarili ko na totoo na nga siya. Parang feeling ko kasi eksena lang siya sa isang pelikula o sa isang teleserye,” Juday shared.

“Part of me is in denial, but a big percentage of my heart is pure of joy. Lahat ng mga bumating kasama ko sa industriya, from Ate Sharon (Cuneta) to everyone, nakakataba ng puso na magkakaisa tayo sa ganitong klaseng festival,” she added.

Juday also said that she never expected the award because of the tight competition in the festival.  

“I never expected anything kasi kaya nga may iba pang sumasaling pelikula sa festival kasi napakahuhusay nila para makapasok ka sa festival. Never in my wildest dreams talaga, kaya siguro 'di pa siya nagsi-sync in sakin kasi parang feeling ko imposible talagang mangyari,” she said.

“Mindanao,” a film by Brillante Mendoza produced by Center Stage Productions and supported by Solar Pictures and SM, is also a part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.  

Juday, who is highly favored to win the Best Actress award in the MMFF, said anything can happen in the awards night of the MMFF and she doesn’t expect much to win the award.

“Nako, anything can happen. I don’t really expect much. Sa lahat ng mga artistang kasama sa Metro Manila Film Festival has a very big chance on being the best actress kasi lahat naman did their best,” Juday said.

“I’m pretty sure na sa lahat ng pelikulang ginawa ngayon, bilang artista, hindi ka naman magbibigay ng kalat lang e, 'di ba bibigay mo naman talaga ng buong puso sa proyektong ginagawa mo? Whatever happened in the awards night, I’m very grateful. Marami kaming magkakasama dito. It’s always a good competition, wala namang iringan."

In "Mindanao," Santos portrays the wife of a military medic and mother to a young girl with cancer. The film directed by Brillante Mendoza was also screened at film festivals in India, Taiwan, Busan and Estonia. The movie also bagged the Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution at the Cairo film fest.

"Mindanao” was graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board.

2019 METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL JUDY ANN SANTOS-AGONCILLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My 10 best films of 2019
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 18 hours ago
2019 was a bumper year for Filipino movies.
Entertainment
fb tw
Double celebration
By Chuck Gomez | 18 hours ago
Beautederm Corporation celebrated its 10th anniversary during recently concluded BeautéCon 2019 held at the Marriott...
Entertainment
fb tw
Richard describes his family as ‘unbreakable’
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
As part of the fourth anniversary celebration of Tonight with Boy Abunda, Richard Gutierrez bared his truth regarding personal...
Entertainment
fb tw
GMA Network seeks reversal of P890K fine on Eddie Garcia case
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
GMA Network on Monday said it submitted an appeal to reverse the 890,000-peso fine meted by the Department of Labor and Employment...
Entertainment
fb tw
Cards that win the heart
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Every Christmas, guess what I look forward to receiving?
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
In Photos: MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars
4 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 held its annual Parade of Stars last December 22 in Taguig City.
Entertainment
fb tw
6 hours ago
Max Collins and Pancho Magno announce Christmas surprise
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The couple has been married for just over two years and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11.
Entertainment
fb tw
18 hours ago
‘Nothing wrong with being a Mama’s Boy’
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Angelo Noel Carandang, known as Gelo to his family and tagged as Oleg by his college friends, is surely an eye-candy.
Entertainment
fb tw
Who am I… and what is the truth?
By Boy Abunda | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
A friend told me that she finds it difficult to connect with her three tech-savvy kids.
18 hours ago
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
P-pop group SB19 releases first official single ‘Alab’
1 day ago
After selling out their first major concert in a record-breaking three minutes, SB19 is ready to dominate the local and international...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with