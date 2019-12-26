Judy Ann Santos speaks up on international Best Actress award, MMFF 2019 nomination

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos still could not believe that she won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded Cairo International Film Festival.

In a recent interview with the media including Philstar.com, Juday said winning felt like she was in a scene of a movie or TV series.

“Hindi pa siya nag-sync-in. Every day binabalikan ko 'yung IG ko, tinitignan ko, naka-loop na nga sa akin para makumbinsi ko 'yung sarili ko na totoo na nga siya. Parang feeling ko kasi eksena lang siya sa isang pelikula o sa isang teleserye,” Juday shared.

“Part of me is in denial, but a big percentage of my heart is pure of joy. Lahat ng mga bumating kasama ko sa industriya, from Ate Sharon (Cuneta) to everyone, nakakataba ng puso na magkakaisa tayo sa ganitong klaseng festival,” she added.

Juday also said that she never expected the award because of the tight competition in the festival.

“I never expected anything kasi kaya nga may iba pang sumasaling pelikula sa festival kasi napakahuhusay nila para makapasok ka sa festival. Never in my wildest dreams talaga, kaya siguro 'di pa siya nagsi-sync in sakin kasi parang feeling ko imposible talagang mangyari,” she said.

“Mindanao,” a film by Brillante Mendoza produced by Center Stage Productions and supported by Solar Pictures and SM, is also a part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Juday, who is highly favored to win the Best Actress award in the MMFF, said anything can happen in the awards night of the MMFF and she doesn’t expect much to win the award.

“Nako, anything can happen. I don’t really expect much. Sa lahat ng mga artistang kasama sa Metro Manila Film Festival has a very big chance on being the best actress kasi lahat naman did their best,” Juday said.

“I’m pretty sure na sa lahat ng pelikulang ginawa ngayon, bilang artista, hindi ka naman magbibigay ng kalat lang e, 'di ba bibigay mo naman talaga ng buong puso sa proyektong ginagawa mo? Whatever happened in the awards night, I’m very grateful. Marami kaming magkakasama dito. It’s always a good competition, wala namang iringan."

In "Mindanao," Santos portrays the wife of a military medic and mother to a young girl with cancer. The film directed by Brillante Mendoza was also screened at film festivals in India, Taiwan, Busan and Estonia. The movie also bagged the Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution at the Cairo film fest.

"Mindanao” was graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board.