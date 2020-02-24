'Not true': Sarah Geronimo's manager on Matteo Guidicelli punching bodyguard

MANILA, Philippines — Viva founder Vic del Rosario, popstar Sarah Geronimo’s manager, denied allegations by the actress’ bodyguard that Sarah’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, reportedly punched him in the throat for allegedly telling Sarah’s mom, Mommy Divine, about their secret wedding last February 20.

In an interview with Raffy Tulfo for the February 24 episode of “Wanted sa Radyo,” Jerry Tamara, Sarah’s bodyguard, recalled what happened last Thursday that led to Matteo’s punching of him.

According to him, after taping for “The Voice Teens,” he and the driver accompanied Sarah to Victory Christian Church, where Sarah, Matteo and Matteo’s family locked themselves in an area in the second floor to presumably get hitched.

After 30 minutes to an hour, the guard and the driver accompanied Sarah to Ministry of Crab, a restaurant in Shangri-La The Fort, Bonificio Global City, Taguig City.

Tamara swore he did not know that they were there for the wedding reception, but said he did notice that Matteo’s family, the pastor, and photographers went to the private function. He said he was monitoring visitors and none came from Sarah’s side of the family.

Later in the evening, Sarah asked Tamara and the driver to leave, which, according to Tamara, was the first time she ever did so.

Tamara, who was hired by Mommy Divine and gets his salary from her, then texted Mommy Divine to tell her of Sarah’s request, and Mommy Divine allegedly asked him where they are and she was coming because she was just nearby.

When Mommy Divine came, Tamara recalled that she made a commotion and told Sarah and Matteo: “Anong pinag-gagawa ninyo? Tinaydror n’yo 'ko!”

“Doon po sya mas nanggagalaiti na nalaman na kasal na,” Tamara said of why Mommy Divine was angry.

Tamara said Matteo and Mommy Divine exchanged harsh words and Matteo’s dad almost hurt Mommy Divine.

All the while, he saw Sarah crying and pleading her mom to stop: “Mommy, stop na! Stop na!”

According to Tulfo, his team tried to get Matteo on the other side, but he refused and only referred to Del Rosario, who is also his talent manager, to speak on his behalf.

Del Rosario, talking to Tulfo via a phone call, said Matteo called him to stop the fight.

According to the Viva boss, when he arrived, the fight between Mommy Divine and Matteo had calmed down.

“I think yung sinasabi n’ya kasi wala pa ko. Si Mommy Divine at Sarah kausap ko,” Del Rosario said.

He confirmed that Mommy Divine gatecrashed the wedding reception.

“Ang alam ko, in a way, nag-gate crash sya sa party. Si Sarah ang apektado at iyak s’ya nang iyak,” Del Rosario said.

He said he spoke to Mommy Divine and Sarah for more than an hour as they waited for Sarah’s Daddy Delfin to come.

“Si Mommy Divine, nasorpresa s’ya… hysterical, marami s’yang mga galit na sinasabi, kesyo binibigyan ng sama ng loob… I gave her advice, ‘Mommy, mag-asawa na ‘yung dalawa, hayaan na natin,” Del Rosario shared.

He, however, believes that everything will be ironed out between Sarah, Matteo and Mommy Divine.

“A typical mother na nagulat, nabigla, pero tingin ko, in just a matter of time maayos lahat ‘yan.”

He said after the party, Sarah left with Matteo, and Tamara left with them.

According to Del Rosario, Sarah didn’t know Matteo punched Tamara and Sarah told him that what Tamara said was “not true.”

Tamara, however, stands by his statement that Matteo punched him and that although there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the area where he was allegedly punched, he said the restaurant’s security personnel and staff witnessed the punching.

Tulfo gave Tamara the option of whether to amicably settle or file a case against Matteo, and Tamara said he would choose the latter: “Kasi pinahiya ako ni Sir Matteo, parang ‘di ako nagsasabi ng totoo. Gusto ko lumabas talaga ‘yung totoo.”