Matteo denies hitting new wife Sarah's bodyguard during civil wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-married Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli denied claims that he assaulted his bride Sarah Geronimo's close-in security detail during their civil wedding held Thursday night in Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

According to a Friday evening TV Patrol report, Matteo said in a phone interview that he did not punch anybody that night.

“Wala akong sinuntok (I did not punch anyone),” the Army reservist said in an ABS-CBN News report.

This runs counter to a police report obtained from the Southern Police District, where Sarah's security aide came to the BGC police community precinct around early morning Friday with his side of the story.

"Facts of the case: abovenamed reportee personally came to PCP 7, Taguig CPS at about 3:27 a.m. of February 21, 2020 and requested to put on blotter about an incident that transpired at about 11:00 p.m. of February 20, 2020 at Shangri-La, BGC wherein certain TV actor, MATTEO GUIDICELLI allegedly punched him on his throat," the report read.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'

"He also narrated that the fuss started when the mother of Sarah Geronimo arrived unexpectedly at the venue and asking for a moment to talked with her daughter since she was not informed of the said wedding. Upon knowing Matteo accused and confronted the reportee as the one responsible in informing Sarah's mother of their civil wedding."

RELATED: 'Divine intervention' in Sarah, Matteo wedding narrated in police report

According to the police report, the security personnel filed the blotter only for "record purposes" and he refused to file formal charges against the actor.