MOVIES
MUSIC
"America's Got Talent: The Champions" third runner-up Marcelito Pomoy
NBC/Released via official website
International shows line up for Marcelito Pomoy following 'AGT' victory
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 9:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite not getting the top prize in the recently concluded “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Marcelito Pomoy remained positive as he has lots of projects in the coming months because of his exposure in the show.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, Marcelito said he is set to do shows in Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Canada, Australia, and the United States in the coming months.

“Sa ngayon kasi, kahit third place ako, makatungtong ka lang sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ malaking factor na sa ‘yo ‘yan, e, kasi all over the world ang nakakakilala sa ‘yo. Noong audition ko pa lang, ang daming nag-inquire sa akin, puro international, kaya ang saya ko na,” Marcelito said.

“Iyong nakapunta ako doon, nakapag-perform ako doon, at namangha sa akin ang mga tao doon, hindi lang Pilipino. Akala ko pang-Pilipinas lang ako. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Hindi pala, pang-international pala ako!’” 

Marcelito admitted that he felt bad knowing he only placed fourth in the reality talent competition, but he accepted his fate.

“Kung anuman ang tinadhana sa akin, siyempre kailangan mo tanggapin. Kahit sino namang contestant, ‘pag tinawag kang third place or fourth place, siyempre nakakasama rin ng loob. Sa akin, okay lang, kasi siyempre, malaking (advantage) sa akin kasi nakilala ako all over the world,” he said.

He also thanked the judges of the show as well as the production staff for giving him the chance to showcase his talent around the globe.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. Sa nangyari sa akin ngayon, iba ang feedback ng tao, e. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, kung hindi dahil sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wala ako sa kinalalagyan ko ngayon na nakilala sa buong mundo,” he said.

MARCELITO POMOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy finishes 4th on 'America's Got Talent' as rumored
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
Marcelito’s wife Joan spoke for her husband, who was seen speechless during the announcement.
Entertainment
fbfb
#CoupleGoals, self-love: How stars spent Valentine's Day 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couples spent the last Valentine’s Day just like any other couple — with a dinner date, lots...
Entertainment
fbfb
Controversial candidates join Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Last Valentine’s Day, the Maynila Ballroom of historic The Manila Hotel became the center of the Universe as Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yayo gets her first tattoo
By Robbie Pangilinan | 9 hours ago
In her almost four decades in showbiz, Yayo Aguila may have seen and experienced it all, but the 52-year-old seasoned actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Don’t be yourself’: Toni Gonzaga gives advice for Alex Gonzaga on her wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Toni burst into laughter, then added: “Kasi masyado s’yang loka-loka!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
Original coaches back in The Voice Teens 2
By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
Apl.de.ap is back to his swivel chair. And so are the original celebrity coaches of The Voice Teens 2 — Sarah Geronimo,...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Talent managers, KBP back calls to renew ABS-CBN franchise
19 hours ago
ore industry organizations have spoken up in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, days after the Office of the Solicitor...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
BTS buckles up for 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The band is the first-ever K-pop act to guest on "Carpool Karaoke."
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pauleen, Nikki and Andi on the art of motherhood
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
What do Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Nikki Gil-Albert and Andi Eigenmann have in common, besides being moms?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
What Parasite’s success means to Philippines film community
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho became Hollywood’s man of the hour, with his Parasite making history as the first-ever...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with