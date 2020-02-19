International shows line up for Marcelito Pomoy following 'AGT' victory

MANILA, Philippines — Despite not getting the top prize in the recently concluded “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Marcelito Pomoy remained positive as he has lots of projects in the coming months because of his exposure in the show.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, Marcelito said he is set to do shows in Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Canada, Australia, and the United States in the coming months.

“Sa ngayon kasi, kahit third place ako, makatungtong ka lang sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ malaking factor na sa ‘yo ‘yan, e, kasi all over the world ang nakakakilala sa ‘yo. Noong audition ko pa lang, ang daming nag-inquire sa akin, puro international, kaya ang saya ko na,” Marcelito said.

“Iyong nakapunta ako doon, nakapag-perform ako doon, at namangha sa akin ang mga tao doon, hindi lang Pilipino. Akala ko pang-Pilipinas lang ako. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Hindi pala, pang-international pala ako!’”

Marcelito admitted that he felt bad knowing he only placed fourth in the reality talent competition, but he accepted his fate.

“Kung anuman ang tinadhana sa akin, siyempre kailangan mo tanggapin. Kahit sino namang contestant, ‘pag tinawag kang third place or fourth place, siyempre nakakasama rin ng loob. Sa akin, okay lang, kasi siyempre, malaking (advantage) sa akin kasi nakilala ako all over the world,” he said.

He also thanked the judges of the show as well as the production staff for giving him the chance to showcase his talent around the globe.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. Sa nangyari sa akin ngayon, iba ang feedback ng tao, e. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, kung hindi dahil sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wala ako sa kinalalagyan ko ngayon na nakilala sa buong mundo,” he said.