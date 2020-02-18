MOVIES
'America's Got Talent: The Champions' finalist Marcelito Pomoy
Marcelito Pomoy finishes 4th on 'America's Got Talent' as rumored
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy placed as the third runner up of "America's Got Talent: The Champions," as rumored a week ahead of the official result revealed on Tuesday locally.

Marcelito’s wife Joan spoke for her husband, who was seen speechless during the announcement.

“He just wanted to say 'thank you, thank you so much for everybody.' This is a big, big opportunity for him. That's all. Thank you so much,” Joan addressed the audience.

Judge Heidi Klum also had some positive parting words for Marcelito.

"Marcelito, I love you so much. You have the most beautiful voice. Actually...the most beautiful voices inside of you,” she joked. 

“You are a champion. And thank you so much for sharing your talent with all of us.”

