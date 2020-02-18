'I'm a champion': Marcelito Pomoy is second Pinoy to become 'America's Got Talent' runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy invited his countrymen to still watch the final episode of the reality talent competition “America’s Got Talent: The Champions" amid reports of a leak that revealed he placed 3rd runner-up in the contest.

In his Instagram account, Marcelito said he will be performing for the last time in the competition with other contestants.

“Tomorrow is judgment day... Please don’t forget to watch the finale tomorrow.. there will still be an encore so I will be performing one more song together with the other contestants,” Marcelito wrote.

“We are 10 grand finalists and from the 10 contestants.. 5 will be eliminated then the other 5 will be ranked from top 1 to 5 but only one will win.. Only one will bring home the trophy and the $20,000 grand prize,” he added.

Although he didn’t confirm his award as the 3rd-runner up, Marcelito said he’s already a champion in his fans’ hearts.

“In this scenario.. I would love if you will still watch my finale performance.. As what I am always saying... Win or Lose I know that I am already a champion because in your hearts.. I know that we won already.. We raised our Filipino Flag and represented our country to the best that I can be,” he said.

He added that he already fulfilled his goal in the talent show, which was to perform in one of the biggest competitions in the world.

“My dream has already been a reality with a bonus.. It is to be able to perform not just once, twice or thrice but there will be a fourth time tomorrow on one of the biggest competition in the whole world... America’s Got Talent the Champions Edition.. See you all tomorrow... love you all,” he said.

Marcelito was the second Filipino to be in the finals of “America’s Got Talent,” following Filipino-American singer Angelica Hale in 2017.

Angelica is an 11-year-old singer from Atlanta. She received her Golden Buzzer from Chris Hardwick and finished as the youngest runner-up (first runner-up) in the show’s history.