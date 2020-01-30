'Every day Valentine's Day': Kim Chiu, Xian Lim reveal 'secret' to happy relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim admitted that they have not yet talked about getting married even if other celebrity couples around them have been getting engaged.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of their new teleserye "Love Thy Woman," Kim and Xian said they are still young as compared to other celebrity couples who just got hitched.

"Ay bata pa kami, matatanda na 'yung ikakasal, mas elder sa amin," Kim said.

"Hindi namin pinag-uusapan ang future, every day lang kami," Kim added.

"Hindi pa," Xian said.

"Huwag na natin unahan, ito muna tayo," Kim added.

When asked what's the secret for their long and happy relationship, Xian said, "It's freedom."

"Kumbaga si Kim, she has the freedom to do everything she wants as an artist. And she also gives me the freedom to do whatever it is I feel like I need to do," the actor explained.

"Hindi namin hinahawakan sa leeg n'ung isa't-isa."

The couple said they also have no plans yet for Valentine's Day.

"Walang plano e. Every day is Valentine's Day sa amin e," Xian said.

“Love Thy Woman,” which premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10, also stars Yam Concepcion.

It is directed by Jeffrey Jeturian, Andoy Ranay and Jerry Lopez Sineneng and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.