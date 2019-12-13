Catriona Gray reacts to South Africa’s win, Gazini Ganados’ Miss Universe 2019 performance

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is proud of the performance of Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados even though Ganados failed to enter the pageant’s top 10.

During a press conference on Thursday of her upcoming book “Conquering The Universe,” Catriona said that Gazini did well in representing the Philippines in the international pageant.

Related Stories Liza Soberano is Catriona Gray's pick to become next beauty queen

“I feel that Ganizi did so well in representing us and I feel that she did make us proud,” the singer enthused.

Catriona also said that she is excited for Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa.

“I'm very excited for Miss South Africa. I know she will be an amazing Miss Universe and carry the brand very well,” Gray said.

Catriona also echoed the South African beauty queen’s statement on teaching kids about leadership.

“I definitely agree that we should teach kids about leadership because it’s not only about being a leader or that leading a group or people, but more so feeling empowered to yourself that you can make your own decision and feel empowered yourself to input your opinion or just speak up. Because I feel like if a lot of us were brought up in a way that we do have mentors around us, we do feel that we can raise our voice or really feel how we feel,” she expounded.

“I feel like we don't live life to the fullest so we do not allow ourselves to full opportunity. Allowing children to experience being able to lead in a way that's not necessarily dictating other people but pulling themselves up, I think she had an amazing answer and I agree.”

