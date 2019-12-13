Barrettos dominate Google's 2019 'most searched' list

MANILA, Philippines — The Barretto family has done it again.

Sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, along with the latter’s daughter Julia, are among the top-trending Google searches for female personalities in the Philippines this year.

Google Philippines on Friday released its top-trending lists of what Filipinos searched the most frequently in 2019.

Actress Gretchen, the eldest sibling to her younger sisters Marjorie and Claudine, is second only to the new “Darna” Jane De Leon on the list.

Marjorie and Julia ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, beating out Grammy-nominated singer Billie Eilish and Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.

The Barrettos stole the scene twice this year, erupting in Google searches in July and October.

Julia made waves in social media on the week of July 21 after figuring in the “ghosting” breakup of star couple Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson. Online users pointed out Julia’s presence in photos together with Gerald and speculating that the pictures were a factor in Bea and Gerald's breakup.





Gretchen and Marjorie, meanwhile, first trended on the week of October 13 and exploded on the Internet a week later due to the infamous Barretto feud, a scandal that involved the three sisters and occasionally Julia.



The Barretto issue, which peaked in October, was widely covered by the media and commented on by showbiz and even government personalities.