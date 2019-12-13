SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
New "Darna" Jane de Leon and P-pop group SB 19 are the most searched personalities in Google Philippines in 2019.
Instagram/Jane de Leon | Instagram/SB19
What Filipinos searched in Google in 2019
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — New "Darna" Jane de Leon and rising P-pop sensation SB19 are the top personalities searched for by Filipinos in Google this year.

Google Philippines has released its top-trending lists of what Filipinos searched for in 2019.

The overall top trending search for this year was online chat website Omegle, which allows strangers to talk to each other via webcam.

The top search for news was "Halalan 2019" following the midterm elections last May.

Veteran actor Eddie Garcia was also the top trending search for losses. He passed away at the age of 90 last June after suffering a neck fracture while taping a show.

"Avengers: Endgame" was the most searched movie while "Idol Philippines" was the most searched TV show.

Maroon 5's "Memories," released in September, was the top trending searches for songs and lyrics.

Here's the complete list of what Filipinos searched for the most in 2019:

EDDIE GARCIA GOOGLE GOOGLE PHILIPPINES JANE DE LEON SB19
