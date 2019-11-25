Raffy Tulfo asks not to bash student, recalls abuses by teachers

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo admitted in his show “Wanted sa Radyo” on Monday that he was teary-eyed last weekend after he drew flak on social media due to a teacher who was reported to have quit her job when she was exposed on his show for allegedly humiliating a student.

Tulfo, however, explained that he shed a tear not because of the bashing, but because he was overwhelmed by the support he got from fans.

“Nakita ko po talaga first hand ‘yung kanila pong pag-aalala para sa akin, ‘yung kanila pong pag-depensa sa akin. I was touched kasi gawain ko po na mag-depensa sa mga tao na inagrabyado, dito sa programa,” Tulfo recalled.

While he was used to seeing his guests cry, he confessed that he, too, experienced the same over the weekend due to the incident.

“Nung over the weekend, naluha ako eh. Hindi dahil naawa ako sa sarili ko kung ‘di dahil natuwa ako na ang dami palang nagmamahal sa’kin,” he said.

‘I pity the child’

But while he tried to see the brighter side of the issue and repeatedly admitted that he had a lapse in judgment for asking the teacher to either face a court case or resign, he slammed those who did not choose to see the side of the student whom the teacher allegedly humiliated.

After reading thousands of comments over the weekend, he said he did not see even one comment suggesting to help the child by means of counseling or therapy.

“Kaya n’ung Friday, binabawi ko na po ‘yung suwestiyon na ‘yun. Si teacher, hindi po nagresign. Si teacher, hindi po natanggalan ng lisensya. Si teacher po ay hindi nakasuhan sa korte ng child abuse. Wala po lahat. Okay? Pero despite that, ang dami pong mga nanggagalaiti. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang pakay nitong mga nanggagalaiti. Ang masakit nga po at ako’y nagagalit dahil ‘yung bata po dinadamay nila sa kanilang bashing, maging ‘yung mga magulang.”

He claimed that what the teacher allegedly did to her student would have a psychological implication on the child.

“S’ya po ay napahiya. He was humiliated. That was corporal punishment! ‘Yun po bang bata palabasin mo at pahiyain mo, ‘yan po ay tatatak sa damdamin at isip ng bata for a long, long time.”

Battered child

The TV and radio commentator then recalled his own experiences as a battered child, which he said, was among the reasons why he defends other abused kids.

“When I was a child growing up, ako po ay nakapag-aral sa public school. Ako po’y laging nasasaktan ng aking guro – napapalo, pinapahiya, binubugbog. At that time, wala pa pong Child Abuse Law. Lahat na po ng pangiinsulto, pananakit nagawa na po sa’kin ng aking guro dahil makulit naman po talaga ako noon,” he said.

“Pero, ayaw ko pong mangyari sa aking anak ‘yung mga naranasan ko pong pananakit sa akin ng aking mga guro maging ng aking mga magulang. Sinasaktan po ako ng parents ko as part of discipline. Nabubugbog po ako, yes. Ayoko pong mangyari ‘yan sa anak ko kaya kahit isang masakit na salita, hindi po nakatikim sa’kin ang aking mga anak, lalo pa’t ‘di ko sila sinasaktan.”

Anti-teacher?

Tulfo then addressed the criticism that he was an “anti-teacher.”

“Now, marami pong nagsasabi na ako’y anti-teacher. Heck, no!” he stressed.

Claiming he has helped many teachers in over 10 years of airing his “Wanted sa Radyo” show, Tulfo recalled that there were scams reportedly draining teachers’ salaries. He also shared that a few months ago, Sen. Manny Pacquiao requested to see him because many teachers fell victim to loan sharks. Since exposing the scam, many teachers were able to save a larger part of their income.

“‘Yan po ang mga naitulong ko sa guro. Ibig sabihin, hindi po ako anti-teacher. Ako po, naniniwala na ang mga guro, pangalawang magulang natin pagdating sa mga paaralan, pero may limitasyon,” he said.