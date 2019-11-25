MOVIES
MUSIC
Raffy Tulfo
Raffy Tulfo explaining his side on the teacher controversy at his program "Wanted sa Radyo."
'Raffy Tulfo in Action' via YouTube, screengrab
Raffy Tulfo asks not to bash student, recalls abuses by teachers
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo admitted in his show “Wanted sa Radyo” on Monday that he was teary-eyed last weekend after he drew flak on social media due to a teacher who was reported to have quit her job when she was exposed on his show for allegedly humiliating a student.

Tulfo, however, explained that he shed a tear not because of the bashing, but because he was overwhelmed by the support he got from fans.

“Nakita ko po talaga first hand ‘yung kanila pong pag-aalala para sa akin, ‘yung kanila pong pag-depensa sa akin. I was touched kasi gawain ko po na mag-depensa sa mga tao na inagrabyado, dito sa programa,” Tulfo recalled.

While he was used to seeing his guests cry, he confessed that he, too, experienced the same over the weekend due to the incident.

“Nung over the weekend, naluha ako eh. Hindi dahil naawa ako sa sarili ko kung ‘di dahil natuwa ako na ang dami palang nagmamahal sa’kin,” he said.

‘I pity the child’

But while he tried to see the brighter side of the issue and repeatedly admitted that he had a lapse in judgment for asking the teacher to either face a court case or resign, he slammed those who did not choose to see the side of the student whom the teacher allegedly humiliated.

After reading thousands of comments over the weekend, he said he did not see even one comment suggesting to help the child by means of counseling or therapy.

“Kaya n’ung Friday, binabawi ko na po ‘yung suwestiyon na ‘yun. Si teacher, hindi po nagresign. Si teacher, hindi po natanggalan ng lisensya. Si teacher po ay hindi nakasuhan sa korte ng child abuse. Wala po lahat. Okay? Pero despite that, ang dami pong mga nanggagalaiti. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang pakay nitong mga nanggagalaiti. Ang masakit nga po at ako’y nagagalit dahil ‘yung bata po dinadamay nila sa kanilang bashing, maging ‘yung mga magulang.”

He claimed that what the teacher allegedly did to her student would have a psychological implication on the child.

“S’ya po ay napahiya. He was humiliated. That was corporal punishment! ‘Yun po bang bata palabasin mo at pahiyain mo, ‘yan po ay tatatak sa damdamin at isip ng bata for a long, long time.”

Battered child

The TV and radio commentator then recalled his own experiences as a battered child, which he said, was among the reasons why he defends other abused kids.

“When I was a child growing up, ako po ay nakapag-aral sa public school. Ako po’y laging nasasaktan ng aking guro – napapalo, pinapahiya, binubugbog. At that time, wala pa pong Child Abuse Law. Lahat na po ng pangiinsulto, pananakit nagawa na po sa’kin ng aking guro dahil makulit naman po talaga ako noon,” he said.

“Pero, ayaw ko pong mangyari sa aking anak ‘yung mga naranasan ko pong pananakit sa akin ng aking mga guro maging ng aking mga magulang. Sinasaktan po ako ng parents ko as part of discipline. Nabubugbog po ako, yes. Ayoko pong mangyari ‘yan sa anak ko kaya kahit isang masakit na salita, hindi po nakatikim sa’kin ang aking mga anak, lalo pa’t ‘di ko sila sinasaktan.”

Anti-teacher?

Tulfo then addressed the criticism that he was an “anti-teacher.”

“Now, marami pong nagsasabi na ako’y anti-teacher. Heck, no!” he stressed.

Claiming he has helped many teachers in over 10 years of airing his “Wanted sa Radyo” show, Tulfo recalled that there were scams reportedly draining teachers’ salaries. He also shared that a few months ago, Sen. Manny Pacquiao requested to see him because many teachers fell victim to loan sharks. Since exposing the scam, many teachers were able to save a larger part of their income.

“‘Yan po ang mga naitulong ko sa guro. Ibig sabihin, hindi po ako anti-teacher. Ako po, naniniwala na ang mga guro, pangalawang magulang natin pagdating sa mga paaralan, pero may limitasyon,” he said.

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home
8 hours ago
K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.
Entertainment
fb tw
The truth about Billy’s weight loss
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
His massive weight loss became an alarming concern to some while others had right away speculated that Billy Crawford is not...
Entertainment
fb tw
Let the (SEA) Games begin!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Time for the Philippines to shine, never mind the dark cloud being whipped up by people who can’t wait to dampen the...
Entertainment
fb tw
Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is now on the hot seat as social media users cried foul when a teacher gave up her profession...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bullying debate after death of K-pop star Goo Hara
By Sunghee Hwang | 3 hours ago
Fans mourned and questions were asked Monday after K-pop star and revenge porn victim Goo Hara was found dead in a possible...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
37 minutes ago
Thousands of teachers sign petition supporting teacher in Raffy Tulfo's show
By Jan Milo Severo | 37 minutes ago
Thousands of teachers nationwide have recently signed an online petition in support for the teacher who was given the "suggestion"...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
6 hours ago
Non-fan shares how she became new Imago vocalist
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Imago released a new music video titled "Partida" under Universal Records,...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Unmasking the Diamond Star
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Maricel Soriano, simply Maria to friends, is turning 55 on Feb. 25 next year. ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to turn...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Eilish, Lil Nas X & Lizzo lead the Grammy bets
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
This early, I am already sure that the 2020 Grammy Awards will go down in history as very young, very hip and not at all...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Cooking with my Tita Nora
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
There are exactly 30 days left until Christmas day, still enough time to shop and get gifts for your family, friends and loved...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with