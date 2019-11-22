Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is now on the hot seat as social media users cried foul when a teacher gave up her profession after getting involved in a controversy.

In an episode of "Raffy Tulfo in Action," a grandmother complained of a 55-year-old teacher after the teacher blasted her grandson for failing to return his report card.

The teacher said that she only meant to discipline the child and there was no intention to traumatize him, but the grandmother and the parents thought otherwise. The teacher publicly apologized, but the students' guardians insisted to punish the teacher.

Tulfo gave the teacher two options: to face criminal charges or give up her profession, and she chose the latter.

Social media users on Twitter aired their comments on the issue. Some expressed their disappointment on how Raffy handled the issue.

“Disappointed on how Tulfo handled the issue. The parents and lola are so OA! Revocation of license is too much!! No wonder why most of kids these days are so entitled and easily offended,” a Twitter user wrote.

“I never liked the Tulfo show... There should be a due process for everything. Tulfo is acting like a Trial Judge with no Trial at all,” another user commented.

Another Twitter user said that the show is trying hard to be a judicial court while there is a due process for an issue and not trial by publicity.

“When Tulfo’s show is trying hard to be a judicial court and Tulfo trying hard to be the judge himself—It’s so disappointing. There is a due process for an issue like that, not trial by publicity. That episode really deserves a dislike,” a user commented.

“My God #Tulfo, pls filter the cases you’re trying to resolve. Oo nagkamali guro ang teacher but you’re not in the position to expose it in TV. You’re putting the tchr in shame. Not that I’m protecting my co-teacher but there are legal procedures to that case. Goodness,” another Twitter user wrote.

Because of the issue, "Tulfo" became among the top-trending Twitter topics on Friday.