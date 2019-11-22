MOVIES
MUSIC
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo
TV5/Released
Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is now on the hot seat as social media users cried foul when a teacher gave up her profession after getting involved in a controversy.

In an episode of "Raffy Tulfo in Action," a grandmother complained of a 55-year-old teacher after the teacher blasted her grandson for failing to return his report card.

The teacher said that she only meant to discipline the child and there was no intention to traumatize him, but the grandmother and the parents thought otherwise. The teacher publicly apologized, but the students' guardians insisted to punish the teacher.

Tulfo gave the teacher two options: to face criminal charges or give up her profession, and she chose the latter.

Social media users on Twitter aired their comments on the issue. Some expressed their disappointment on how Raffy handled the issue.

“Disappointed on how Tulfo handled the issue. The parents and lola are so OA! Revocation of license is too much!! No wonder why most of kids these days are so entitled and easily offended,” a Twitter user wrote.  

“I never liked the Tulfo show... There should be a due process for everything. Tulfo is acting like a Trial Judge with no Trial at all,” another user commented.  

Another Twitter user said that the show is trying hard to be a judicial court while there is a due process for an issue and not trial by publicity.

“When Tulfo’s show is trying hard to be a judicial court and Tulfo trying hard to be the judge himself—It’s so disappointing. There is a due process for an issue like that, not trial by publicity. That episode really deserves a dislike,” a user commented.  

“My God #Tulfo, pls filter the cases you’re trying to resolve. Oo nagkamali guro ang teacher but you’re not in the position to expose it in TV. You’re putting the tchr in shame. Not that I’m protecting my co-teacher but there are legal procedures to that case. Goodness,” another Twitter user wrote.

Because of the issue, "Tulfo" became among the top-trending Twitter topics on Friday. 

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Agot Isidro recently criticized Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for reportedly temporarily halting...
Entertainment
Bea Alonzo speaks up on ex Gerald Anderson, rumored new boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.
Entertainment
How did Drs. Vicki & Hayden get front seats at Gucci show?
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Everyone can watch a fashion show but not everyone can watch it from the front row…especially not if it’s a Gucci...
Entertainment
Sunshine Cruz reveals why daughters aren't using Cesar Montano's surname as screen name
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed the reason why her daughters Angelina, Samantha and Chesca are using Cruz as a screen name...
Entertainment
The Thais That Bind
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There’s a lot of films about people stranded on an island, including the 2000 Tom Hanks starrer Castaway about a man...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Coldplay axes tour plans over pollution fears
2 hours ago
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said on Thursday the band had shelved plans to go on tour to promote their latest album over...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Streetboys, Universal Motion Dancers, Manoeuvres come together in one dance concert
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Popular '90s dance groups Streetboys, The Manoeuvres and Universal Motion Dancers (UMD) will come together in one stage to...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
WATCH: Bea Alonzo on moving on from Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Glaiza de Castro gets foreigner boyfriend, urges Angelica Panganiban to do the same
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro has never been vocal about her personal life than now.  
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan collaborates with other OPM singers for all-star Christmas single
4 hours ago
What is Christmas in the Philippines without Jose Mari Chan’s beautiful holiday songs ringing throughout the nation?...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with