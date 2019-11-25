Non-fan shares how she became new Imago vocalist

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Imago released a new music video titled "Partida" under Universal Records, with the band’s new lead vocalist Kiara San Luis.

Managed by Soupstar Entertainment, the 22-year-old band composed of Myrene Academia (bass), Tim Cacho (guitar), Zach Lucero (guitar) and Mervin Panganiban (drums) has introduced their 21-year-old vocalist in a music video launch held at The '70s Bistro in Quezon City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Kiara said she began singing in a food park singing songs of Imago and other OPM bands such as Moonstar 88.

“Mahilig naman talaga ko sa banda. Noong kumakanta palang ako sa food park, talagang kumakanta naman ako ng mga kanta nila at iba pang songs like Moonstar 88. Noong lumalaki kasi ako, expose ako sa jazz music, mga old songs, may ‘Fly Me To The Moon',” Kiara said.

“Minsan naglolokohan kami, n'ung kakastart lang ng Imago 'yon 'yung year na pinanganak ako,” she added.

Kiara, a Communication Arts graduate from Miriam College, said she has contributed to the band’s new music video.

“Connected din talaga siya. Kasi sa Com Arts ayun din ginagawa namin e, mga music videos, nagdi-direct din kami. Naa-apply ko din s'ya kahit papaano,” she said.

She started performing with Imago last February at the University of the Philippines (UP) Fair, but admitted that she’s not an avid fan of the band with multiple hit songs under its name.

“Kasi 'di ko talaga napanood o nasubaybayan 'yung Imago before kasi sa age din though alam ko 'yung mga hit songs nila, pero hindi talaga 'ko naging fan na sinusundan ko lahat. Siguro isang advantage din 'yon dahil hindi ko nakita kung paano magperform sila, so wala akong naiisip na i-compare 'yung sarili ko kasi parang talagang fresh siya sa akin. Siguro pinanood ko na lang 'yung mga past performance nila later na lang din. Kumukuha ako ng idea,” she said.

“Nakatulong naman 'yung lagi nilang sinasabi sa akin na wala akong kailangang gayahin, wala akong kailangang i-set sa sarili ko na standard, parang be myself lang. Feeling ko pagkasama ko sila, parang magbabarkada lang talaga,” she added.

Kiara narrated how Imago "discovered" her. She really posted cover songs on her YouTube channel until her friend submitted a video of her to the band.

“Napanood nila ko sa YouTube kasi nagpopost ako noon pa ng mga cover videos ko na kanta. Tapos may friend din ako from the same management sa ibang banda. Tapos minessage nila ko isang araw. Tapos ayon, gusto nga daw nila kong maging vocalist. Tapos later on na lang na kinuwento nila may friend ako na nagpasa ng audition video ako yung nagustuhan sa video,” she said.

“Ang pinaka-audition ko n'ung minessage ako nila mismo ng Imago na magsend daw ako ng video na cover ko yung ‘Akap.’ Ayun 'yung time na umalis si Mayumi, tapos kailangan nila ng replacement,” she added.

It can be recalled that before Kiara, the band's lead vocalists were Aia de Leon from 1997 to 2013 and Mayumi Gomez from 2013 to 2019. Aia reportedly left the band to pursue a solo career, while Mayumi reportedly wants to focus on her family.

Since the band has been known for its songs such as “Sundo,” “Akap,” and “Taralets,” to name a few, Kiara said she now wants to write a song for the band.

“Ako gusto ko talagang makasulat ng song sa Imago. Kasi 'tong mga nirerelease namin, sulat nila. So ako nando'n pa ko sa adjustment kasi Imago iba siya e. Open kasi sila, hindi naman sila 'yung tipo na nakaka-intimidate. Open sila sa suggestions ko, sa ideas ko,” she enthused.

The first single since their return is entitled "Pag-ibig na Walang Balik" The song brings back the classic OPM sound Imago is known for, while also bringing a whole new flavor to the mix. According to the band, the highly relatable track is "about unconditional love that many people experience [as the title suggests]. This kind of love is found on different levels, no matter what you are going through - you still choose to love again." The song marks the first time Kiara is featured as the band's vocalist, and also features the band's further exploration with new arrangements and instrumentation.

Imago's latest single "Pag-ibig na Walang Balik" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon Music under Universal Records.