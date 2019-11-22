Best birthday for Kiel Alo

The recent first solo concert of Kiel Alo at the Music Museum was a dream come true and the best gift he received for his birthday. He turned 24 last Nov. 8.

Titled Ako Naman, it featured duets with music legends Eva Eugenio and Jun Polistico. Kiel surprised the crowd with a little bit of “dirty dancing” inspired by the movie Magic Mike. A shirtless Kiel gyrating with real macho dancers brought the house down. Looking back, it hasn’t been an easy journey for this kid from Baliwag, Bulacan, who has a college degree major in marketing. He started as a member of the boyband Fresh Myx. A former manager brought him to Viva and he played bit roles. Admittedly, he said he is no cut out for acting. For some time he was a property specialist, selling condo units.

Talent manager and Showbuzz host Jobert Sucaldito heard him sing in an event and things were never the same again. He performed gigs at venues like Music Hall and Music Box cou - pled with provincial tours.

He also auditioned for Idol Philippines and failed to the dismay of his manager. Later on, Jobert felt Kiel was ready for a major event.

During dinner at Papa Ahwel’s Dong Juan resto, Jobert said, “I set a rule to all my talents that they should stay focused. Learn the song but never copy anyone. Establish their own identity.”

Incidentally, the Ako Naman concert was nearly ruined when a female guest performer walked out after

bumping her head against the wall only because she didn’t like the line of questioning by ABS-CBN news reporter Mario Dumaual regarding family issues. Kiel felt sad that their duet didn’t push through and he remained a gentleman all throughout. “I understand at siguro meron siyang pinagdadaanan. Sana ma overcome niya ito. I look forward to our duet in the near future.”

Kiel ends the year with a show for the OFWs in Kuwait. He is also in the cast of Kanser the Musical to be held at the GSIS theater this month, playing the role of Crisostomo Ibarra.