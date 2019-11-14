Vice Ganda suggests witty name for Anne Curtis' baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda had a witty name suggestion for Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff's firstborn.

At the Mr. Q&A segment of noontime show “It’s Showtime,” Vice, Ion Perez and Vhong Navarro were talking about naming their co-host’s baby.

“Zeusmar, Zeusmar Heussaff,” Vice suggested.

“Walang gender yun. Pwede sa lalaki, pwede sa babae. Zeusmar Heussaff. 'Pag nakipag-away siya, ‘di siya mamumura ng mga kaaway niya,” Vice added, which drew laughter from the studio audience.

Vice asked Ion for his suggestion, saying: “Kung tatanungin ka ni Erwan, ano ang mai-suggest mo, kunyari babae?”

“Pang-matandang pangalan kasi 'yun naman ang unique ngayon eh. Ahh, Zenaida, ganyan,” Ion suggested.

Meanwhile, Vhong suggested, “Anwa,” a combination of Anne and Erwan’s names.

Anne said she will put all the suggestions on her list.

“Okay. Noted. Ilalagay ko yon sa listahan ko,” she said.

Last Sunday, Anne and Erwan announced that they are having a baby.