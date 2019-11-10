Anne, Erwan announce they are expecting a baby

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff have announced that they are expecting their first baby.

The couple made the announcement through videos posted on their Instagram accounts.

"I think you should know something..." Anne says in her post, tagging Erwan and saying "another reason to love November."

The video of the couple featured "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" by Cigarettes After Sex in the background.

Erwan posted the video with an even more cryptic caption: "5/9".

Anne, in October, said people should respect each others' privacy and not ask about plans to have children.

"For me, it will happen in God’s time, and I think at any time I’m ready for it. But I’m speaking for every woman. You don’t know what they’re going through," she said then.

Anne and Erwan were married in Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.