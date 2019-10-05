Amalia Fuentes, Tony Mabesa pass away

MANILA, Philippines—The entertainment industry just lost two of its icons.

Former movie queen Amalia Fuentes passed away due to massive organ failure this morning, Oct. 5. She was 79.

Theater stalwart Antonio “Tony” Mabesa also passed away last night at the age of 84.

Amalia (real name: Amalia Muhlach) has been bedridden for years, died in her home at New Manila, Quezon City.

“I bought my home from my own hard-earned money,” she told this writer.

Amalia was known for her feisty, outspoken ways. But she could be solicitous and caring as well. She was known simply as “Tita Nene” to entertainment journalists she welcomed into her home.

Amalia was called the “Elizabeth Taylor of the Philippines” and was one of the stars of Sampaguita Pictures. She won Best Actress awards from the FAMAS and the Manila Film Festival. She was also a movie producer.

Mabesa, on the other hand, was a Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival, which cited his superb acting in the acclaimed film “Rainbow’s Sunset.”

He was also a theater director and educator.