Anne Curtis at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., file
Anne Curtis pleads people to stop asking about baby plans
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis asked the media to stop asking women about having a child.

During “It’s Showtime's” 10th year anniversary press conference on Monday, Anne was asked by a media member about her plans to have a child with husband Erwan Heussaff.

“I think I should take this opportunity that the press should stop asking that to any woman, because you don’t know what they’re going through,” Anne said.

“For me, it will happen in God’s time, and I think at any time I’m ready for it. But I’m speaking for every woman. You don’t know what they’re going through,” she added.

Anne stressed that it’s better to respect someone’s privacy regarding the matter.

“I have a lot of friends who may be trying, and medyo nakakasakit when people keep asking them, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ Maybe they just don’t want to have a baby,” Anne said.

“I hope you guys don’t take this the wrong way, but I think in respect to every woman, you should stop asking when they’re going to get married, why don’t they have a baby, or when they are going to have a baby."

Anne was recently hailed as the number one Instagram influencer in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The “It’s Showtime” host topped the Top 100 Movies and TV Instagram Influencers in UAE September 2019 list of international metrics website Hype Auditor.

