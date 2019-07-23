NEW ON NETFLIX
Bea Alonzo explains ‘Kadenang Ginto’ cameo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared the reason why she suddenly appeared in the top-rating ABS-CBN teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

The scene, showing Dimples Romana’s character Daniela bumping into Bea, has become viral online. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Bea clarified that she was not part of the series, but she only played a surprise cameo role. 

"Dinalaw ko lang si Dimples noon sa set ng 'Kadenang Ginto' and then sinabi lang ng director na, 'Halika, kunwari mabubunggo ka lang ni Daniela.' And then, nagulat na lang ako kasi hindi ko alam na ipalalabas nila talaga," Bea shared.

"Take two pa 'yun ah. Sabi nila, masyado daw akong OA, so take two 'yun. Kaya thank you sa lahat ng sumuporta," Bea added.

Bea is set to do a film with Angelica Panganiban and Richard Gutierrez directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar under Star Cinema. 

In Star Cinema’s Instagram account, the film production posted a photo of the cast. 

“Bea Alonzo, Richard Gutierrez, and Angelica Panganiban will star in an upcoming film directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar! Snaps taken from the film's Story Conference,” Star Cinema captioned the post.

The director said the movie is a story of friendship tested by marriages. 

