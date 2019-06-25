In photos, videos: Park Bo Gum in Manila 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Among the Korean celebrities who had their fan meetings in Manila, there were just a few as generous as actor Park Bo Gum.

He really did set the bar high for fan service during his "Good Day" fan meeting held recently at the SM MOA Arena.

Park Bo Gum's fan meeting in Manila, titled “May your everyday be a good day,” was presented by Ovation Productions. Philstar.com/Ma. Glaiza Lee

What was expected to be a simple gathering of fans turned into a night that any fan girl could only dream of.

His Manila fan meeting, the last stop for the actor's Asia tour, began with Bo Gum singing his rendition of Day 6's “I Like You.”

The first part of the program proceeded with actress-host Anne Curtis asking the actor how he felt seeing all his fans cheering for him.

“I'm nervous, but I'm very excited to have a Good Day with my fans,” shared the Korean actor, to which Anne replied: “It's okay. It's a tie.”

It was followed by a Q&A portion, where Bo Gum answered questions from the fans.

One of the questions was, “What are the three things you want to achieve before you turn 40?”

The 26-year-old Korean actor enumerated - get married and have a baby (which drew loud reactions from the crowd), study abroad, and act in a foreign film (which the fans promise to watch if it happens).

A black box carried by a stage assistant appeared, and from it, Bo Gum drew ticket stubs for three lucky fans to get an up-close encounter with him. The three lucky fans were asked to act out some scenes from the drama “Encounter” with Bo Gum.

One fan shared an earphone with the actor and they listened to a song, while another received a scarf, which Bo Gum personally wrapped around her neck. The last fan received a back hug from the actor.

His generosity continued as he gave a diffuser, which he personally made on-the-spot. He also raffled off some calendars, stuffed toys, personal photos, posters and shirts he wore on various shows such as “Two Days One Night” and commercial shoots.

The second part was a mini concert, where Bo Gum performed some of Korea’s hit songs, including “Bounce,” “Through the Night,” “Celebrity,” among others. He also sang his own rendition of the soundtrack from his popular dramas “Love in the Moonlight” and “Encounter,” including “My Person.”

While the stage crew was setting up the piano, Bo Gum shared that he practiced something - it was really not part of the program. He asked the audience to sing along with him if they knew the song - and boy, did we know the song.

It was Daniel Padilla's “Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat.” It was short, but it endeared him to the fans even more.

He then sat in front of the piano and performed “I Will Be Here,” a heartfelt message he wanted to tell his fans.

After a series of ballad songs, Bogummy - as how his fans fondly called him - turned into a dancing machine as he grooved to K-pop hits such as Twice's “What Is Love,” Seventeen's “Pretty U,” and BTS' “Boy With Luv.” He shared that he personally learned the choreography from his friend V (Kim Taehyung), who is a member of BTS.

In the middle of his spiel, the fans chanted “Boombastic” - referring to the dance he popularized as part of the teaser for his drama “Love in the Moonlight.” Even though he was taken aback by the request, he still gave in to the fans' request.

In between his dance performance, Bogum and his dance crew threw over 200 heart-shaped soft balls, which contained his autograph, to the audience.

Before the customary “selca” with his fans, the LED wall displayed a video message from his Filipino fans, expressing their love, admiration and support to the Korean actor. While watching the video, the actor could not help but smile.

At the end of the fan meeting, Bogum expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his Filipino fans: “My fans in the Philippines, it was a really good day in Manila. Thank you for coming, and thank you for your time for me. It was really a Good Day.”

But his generosity did not end when the lights on the stage dimmed. All fans had the chance to “high touch” with Bogum - a true rare event.

In the past fan meetings and concerts, only those who purchased the VIP tickets have the chance to a high touch session.

Everyone also received a personal letter - a wonderful memento - from the actor.

No wonder Bogum has a strong fan base around the world. He gave as much as he receives.

Bogum has been known for his notable acting prowess in various dramas and movies including “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” Korea's highest grossing film.

He earned the nickname “Nation's Little Brother” after starring in “Reply 1988,” where he played the genius Go player. He was once the emcee of KBS’ “Music Bank,” along with Red Velvet’s Irene.

When the “Moonlight Syndrome” struck the “dramaverse,” Bogum further solidified his status as a versatile actor after portraying a young prince in the gender-bender historical drama.

He became the Nation's Boyfriend when he returned in the small screen through the “noona love” drama “Encounter,” starring opposite actress Song Hye-Kyo. His latest drama is currently airing in ABS-CBN.

Currently, Bogum has been cast in sci-fi thriller film “Seobok,” where he plays a human clone. He also just released his first Japanese single “Bloomin.”