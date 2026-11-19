Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim to visit Manila for 'Sacred Jewel' premiere

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun, better known as Claudia Kim, are visiting the Philippines for the special premiere of their new show "Sacred Jewel."

The historical action-adventure series takes place in the kingdom at the brink of collapse during the Goryeo Dynasty, some 30 years after the endless war against the Mongols.

Bo-hyun's Baek Gyul leads a daring expedition with defeat on the horizon to recover the titular jewel said to bear miraculous powers that could protect the kingdom.

Coming to their aid amid dangers at every turn is Kim's Princess Wang Hee, the youngest daughter of the emperor who is hiding a life of heartbreak beneath her appearance and demeanor.

Baek Gyul's hidden love for the princess provokes the emperor to tap him as the special convoy's commander. Wang Hee, meanwhile, finds herself confronting her past to find the courage that will reclaim her future.

Both actors will attend a screening of the show's first episode at the Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinemas on December 5, Saturday, the same day it premieres globally on streaming platform Prime Video.

Related: Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim headline new Korean historical drama

The streamer will provide subsequent updates on how fans can attend the special screening and potentially meet Bo-hyun and Kim.

"Reborn Rich" director Jung Dae-yoon helms the 14-episode project on a script by Jung Hyung-min.

Bo-hyun is best known for "Itaewon Class," "Flex X Cop," "Yumi's Cells," "My Name," and "Descendants of the Sun," as well as the films "Noryang: Deadly Sea" and "Pretty Crazy."

Western audiences will know Kim for her supporting roles in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," and "The Dark Tower." She also appeared in K-dramas "Gyeongseong Creature" and "The Atypical Family."

Bo-hyun first visited the Philippines two years ago for a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater. This will be Kim's first time in the country.

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