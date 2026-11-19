K-drama star Lee Do-Hyun to headline Musinsa Standard’s Manila debut on November 26

The acclaimed K-drama star brings Seoul’s refined menswear sensibility to the Philippine flagship

MANILA, Philippines — Korea’s leading fashion label Musinsa Standard has confirmed that global brand ambassador Lee Do-hyun will be in Manila on November 26 to grace the official opening of its first Philippine store at Glorietta in Makati City.

Recognized for his celebrated drama roles and polished, off-duty aesthetic, Lee Do-hyun reflects the brand’s clean, masculine design codes. His style spotlights relaxed tailoring, considered proportions and effortless layering—offering an accessible blueprint for modern men looking to elevate everyday dressing.

“Lee Do-hyun embodies the understated confidence that defines modern Korean menswear,” said Rohit Kohli, chief retail officer, ACX Retail.

“His clean, considered approach to style mirrors what our customers look for—pieces that are smart, adaptable and genuinely wearable. Having him celebrate the Glorietta opening with us makes makes this debut even more special for Filipino fans and fashion enthusiasts alike," Kohli added.

The Glorietta store opens to the public on November 26, offering minimalist tailoring, functional outerwear and everyday separates.

For real-time updates on the November 26 grand opening, follow Instagram.com/musinsa_standard_ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Musinsa is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



