Globe named PH’s strongest brand by Brand Finance

MANILA, Philippines — Digital solutions platform Globe has been named the Philippines’ strongest brand by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

In its 2023 annual report on the most valuable and strongest Filipino brands, Brand Finance highlighted Globe’s impressive AAA brand strength rating and brand value of $2.028 billion. These achievements underscored Globe's exceptional performance across its range of services.

Globe recorded consolidated service revenues of P157.98 billion last year, a testament to its robust mobile and corporate data business performance and the sustained growth of its non-telco services.

It has also made significant strides in 5G network rollout across the nation, successfully bringing 5G connectivity to 74 more cities and towns in the first quarter of the year.

This achievement, coupled with its expanded global 5G roaming presence around the world, signifies Globe’s commitment to technological innovation.

“Globe has always been known for its innovative spirit and first to market digital solutions. We are happy for this recognition which reflects our commitment to uplift the lives of our customers through technology,” Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO, said.

“From our tireless efforts in delivering top-tier connectivity and introducing innovative solutions, we strive to serve our users, regardless of their location. This extends to our digital financial services that aim to boost financial inclusivity and our unwavering dedication to sustainability. In every facet of our operation, we aim to not only excel but also make a positive and meaningful impact.”

Globe has also been driving digital transformation in the Philippines, expanding its services beyond telco to address Filipinos’ daily pain points through innovative technology.

Currently, the digital solutions platform has services in the areas of fintech, healthtech, adtech, edutech, climate tech, shared services, investments and entertainment, among others.

In addition to its technological prowess, Globe is committed to sustainability, earning recognition as the Most Sustainability-driven Network Operator in the Philippines by Standard Insights and as one of Asia Pacific’s Climate Leaders by the Financial Times and Statista for two consecutive years.

This reflects the company’s active role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy-efficient technologies and green network operations.

Globe also supports communities affected by calamities, consistently providing connectivity support and telehealth consultations in areas wherever disasters strike.

All these efforts earned Globe a commendable Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV) of $194 million, underscoring the increasing significance of sustainability in brand value.

As part of its analysis, Brand Finance assesses how sustainable specific brands are perceived to be and calculates the SPV for each brand.

Brand Finance’s unique valuation process begins with an extensive study of consumer perceptions, involving over 100,000 global respondents, including more than 25,000 from the Asia Pacific region.

This research provides a comprehensive view of brand strength based on awareness, consideration, and reputation metrics.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.