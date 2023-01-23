^

Telecoms

Smart and Maya unveil 'Power Savings' exclusive to Smart Postpaid subscribers

The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 3:30pm
Smart and Maya unveil 'Power Savings' exclusive to Smart Postpaid subscribers
Until February 28, Smart Postpaid subscribers with Plan 999 and up, and who have upgraded their Maya Savings account, can earn an interest rate of up to 7% per annum credited daily
Photo Release

Enjoy up to 7% per annum on Maya Savings with your Smart Postpaid account

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with all-in-one money app, Maya, to launch Power Savings, an exclusive promo that enables postpaid subscribers to grow their savings faster. 

Under the exclusive promo running until February 28, Smart Postpaid subscribers with Plan 999 and up, and who have upgraded their Maya Savings account, can earn an interest rate of up to 7% per annum credited daily—from the base interest rate of 4.5%—one of the highest in the market. 

This gives qualified postpaid subscribers a unique opportunity to grow their money faster and extra cash daily to help them achieve their financial goals. 

Moreover, subscribers can enjoy FREE InstaPay transactions when they transfer funds from other banks to Maya and switch to Maya Savings.  

To avail of Power Savings, eligible Smart Postpaid subscribers simply have to follow these steps:  

  1. Join Maya and upgrade your account. First-time users can get up to P60 Welcome Reward upon upgrade.
     
  2. Open a Maya Savings account and go to “Missions” in the app, look for “Smart Postpaid Exclusive” mission and enter the unique Smart Postpaid code (to be sent by Smart via SMS).
     
  3. Spend a minimum of P999 using Maya on paying for your Smart Postpaid bill or any other bill, scanning to pay, paying with Maya card or shopping online. (Tip: Cash in at least P1,500 via InstaPay and get a P25 service fee cashback)

You then get to enjoy the daily 7% saving interest rate (for up to P100,000 end-of-day deposit balance)

All Maya Savings account holders may also avail of the FREE Maya Card, inside the app.

Download the Maya App now

Free to download and register, the Maya app packs a feature-rich e-wallet, an inclusive digital bank, and everything else you need to save, spend, grow and manage your money—right from your smartphone.

The app is powered by its very own Maya Bank, a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC)-insured bank to ensure that the money remains safe and secure. With its 99.9% uptime rate, users can expect their transactions to be seamless and with less downtimes.

Maya was originally known as PayMaya, a leading e-wallet app in the Philippines. It recently rebranded to Maya as it evolved beyond payments with the launch of its own banking and crypto services.

This makes Maya the Philippines’ first and only all-in-one money app as it brings together banking, crypto, and wallet features into a seamless customer experience.

Register your Smart SIM

Smart Postpaid’s exclusive partnership with Maya for subscribers is just one of the many ways the mobile services provider empowers customers with the best postpaid experience.

On top of award-winning services, Smart Postpaid subscribers can expect more exclusive rewards and benefits this 2023.

To keep enjoying Smart's services and perks, postpaid subscribers are encouraged to complete their SIM Registration by confirming the personal information and IDs they submitted for their postpaid plan application.

To do this confirmation, subscribers just need to text YES to 5858. They shall then receive a confirmation message from Smart upon successful SIM Registration and get FREE 3GB data.

 

Know the best Smart Signature Plan for your lifestyle at www.smart.com.ph/postpaid.

To know more about this exclusive offer, visit https://www.maya.ph/smartpostpaidoffers.

MAYA

SIM REGISTRATION

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
PLDT, Smart deliver award-winning service in 2022
January 6, 2023 - 5:16pm

PLDT, Smart deliver award-winning service in 2022

January 6, 2023 - 5:16pm
In the first half of the year, global benchmarking firm Ookla cited Smart’s wireless network for being the Philippines'...
Telecoms
fbtw
'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'
December 28, 2022 - 9:30am

'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

December 28, 2022 - 9:30am
"The registration requirements under the SIM registration law and its implementing rules and regulations is clear. And it...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart opens SIM Registration portal for Smart and TNT subscribers
December 27, 2022 - 5:24pm

Smart opens SIM Registration portal for Smart and TNT subscribers

December 27, 2022 - 5:24pm
The launch of Smart’s SIM Registration portal is in line with the SIM Registration Act, which aims to curb the proliferation...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart releases SIM Registration FAQs for all Smart and TNT customers
December 20, 2022 - 8:00am

Smart releases SIM Registration FAQs for all Smart and TNT customers

December 20, 2022 - 8:00am
If you are a Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, TNT or Enterprise customer, here’s what you need to know about...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT revamps management amid P48-B budget overrun
December 17, 2022 - 11:01am

PLDT revamps management amid P48-B budget overrun

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | December 17, 2022 - 11:01am
Telco giant PLDT Inc. will reorganize its management structure after an internal probe showed a P48-billion budget overrun...
Telecoms
fbtw
Safe ka ba? Gcash partners with PNP, strengthens online security features
Sponsored
December 15, 2022 - 4:00pm

Safe ka ba? Gcash partners with PNP, strengthens online security features

By Jap Tobias | December 15, 2022 - 4:00pm
The signing of the memorandum of agreement that happened on November 24 strengthens Gcash’s partnership with authorities...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with