PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience

The country’s largest fully integrated telco network PLDT Inc. has recently improved its digital self-service options to empower its customers through technology.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest fully integrated telco network PLDT Inc. has recently improved its digital self-service options to empower its customers through technology.

PLDT customers now have options to conveniently pay bills, report service issues, track service repair tickets and new service applications, and monitor service interruptions.

“We are introducing new self-service channels to provide our customers with more convenient ways to report service issues and get help for their concerns without having to go to the physical stores or wait in queue for customer care agents over the hotline,” Jeanine Rubin, FVP and head, Customer Experience Group at PLDT.

“These initiatives are part of our continued digital transformation, aligned with our goal to elevate the quality of service delivered to our customers through technology and innovation,” she added.

A new way to report concerns, track requests, securely pay bills

A faster and better alternative to contacting the customer service hotline, PLDT Home customers can also use our official PLDT Home Facebook Messenger via the PLDT Home Digital Assistant https://m.me/PLDTHome to report a service issue and automatically get a repair ticket.

To address customer inquiries on the status of their repair tickets, PLDT has also improved the PLDT tracker on its website.

Customers can access https://pldthome.com/pldt-tracker to know the status of their repair tickets and to confirm when the technician is scheduled to visit. New customers applying for a PLDT service can also use this tracker to know the schedule of installation.

Customers can now pay their PLDT and Smart bills through the Paybox kiosks located inside PLDT and Smart stores nationwide.

Other digital payment options are the all-in-one money app Maya and platforms like PayExpress Online, Lazada and Shopee. The complete list of our accredited payment partners can be found at www.pldthome.com/paymentcenters

More digital self-service capabilities will be introduced soon to provide easier and faster ways for customers to inquire about their bills, reconnect their services and submit aftersales requests.

For more information, visit www.pldt.com.