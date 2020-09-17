Smart gives back to subscribers in month-long 'Smart GigaFest' celebrations

September is the best month for all Smart users as the mobile services provider has kicked off Smart GigaFest, a month-long thanksgiving celebration featuring world-class entertainment, esports tournaments, digital innovations, and exciting promos and freebies to give back to all loyal and new subscribers all over the country.

“The Smart GigaFest is our simple but massive way of giving back to our subscribers who continue to entrust their digital life to us especially during these unprecedented moments. We hope to hold this every year as we go beyond providing fast and reliable mobile services — after all, being a Smart subscriber also comes with many amazing and rewarding experiences,” said Jane Jimenez-Basas, Smart SVP and Head for Consumer Wireless Business.

GIGA concert experience with BTS, Coldplay, Bon Jovi and more

Right at the top of the Smart GigaFest lineup of events is the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 19 and September 20 Philippine Time, which shall feature music's biggest artists, including BTS, Coldplay, Bon Jovi, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more.

Smart will enable Filipino fans to watch the performances of their favorite artists in Los Angeles and Nashville through the Philippine exclusive streaming on GigaFest.Smart on September 19 and 20 from 9:19 p.m.to 12:19 a.m. Philippine time, as well as subsequent airing via TV5 on September 27 and October 4.

On the other hand, OPM lovers must not miss the GigaFest Virtual Concert on September 26 as Smart gathers some of today’s biggest Filipino artists to unveil a new simple, easy and smart way to enjoy the Giga Life. Subscribers can also expect exclusive promos and giveaways on this special day.

GIGA K-movie streaming with the country’s first Korean Film Festival

For film buffs, Smart has teamed up with the Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines for the first-ever online run of the Korean Film Festival from September 12 to October 2 featuring the works of Korea’s biggest stars and Smart endorsers Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

Fans can catch Hyun Bin’s “The Swindlers” and “Confidential Assignment” from September 12 to 18; Son Ye Jin’s “Be With You” and “The Last Princess” from September 19 to 25; and Park Seo Joon’s “Midnight Runners” and “The Beauty Inside” from September 26 to October 2 by streaming at http://phil.korean-culture.org/. For larger-than-life movie experiences, watch out for special perks at drive-in cinemas at SM Mall of Asia and other SM branches.

GIGA gameplays in MPL Season 6, Liga Adarna and IESF Philippine Finals

Throughout the month, subscribers can also expect action-packed gameplays as Smart has teamed up with Moonton for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines Season 6, as well as Eplayment Entertainment for the all-female esports league Liga Adarna: Laban Para Sa Korona. Subscribers can watch the match on the Smart Facebook Page with a chance to win free skins and other game rewards.

For more mobile gaming, Smart recently unveiled “Free Games For All,” which comes with a solid allocation of 2GB data per day of top mobile games like Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, Arena of Valor, Clash Royale and Call of Duty Mobile. To avail of Free Games For All, download the Smart App and choose FREE GAMES.

Smart is also supporting the upcoming Philippine Qualifiers for the International Esports Federation World Championships to be held in Israel this December. The qualifiers, which is the first event organized by the Philippine Esports Federation (PESO) since its recent accreditation as the country’s official National Sports Association for esports, will feature titles such as DOTA2, Tekken 7 and PES2020 Football, and will be live-streamed for avid gaming fans and enthusiasts.

GIGA hardcourt action via NBA.Smart

As the fight in the NBA Playoffs heats up this month, Smart makes it simple and easy for fans to watch the games live on NBA.Smart, a portal that enables subscribers to watch live NBA TV anytime and anywhere.

The portal is available exclusively to Smart Signature subscribers, and Smart Prepaid subscribers registered to Giga Video without additional charges so they can follow every second of this much anticipated NBA season.

GIGA Smartphone deals with Smart Signature

Those looking to upgrade to a new smartphone can also score exclusive freebies with Smart Signature Device Plans. Special discounts and offers await subscribers who are signing up for the latest Samsung smartphones — from the Samsung Galaxy A71 to the newly launched Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

On the other hand, those who want to experience superfast Smart 5G can enjoy special deals and freebies with the latest Smart 5G-certified Huawei handsets, including the Huawei P40 Series, Huawei Mate30 Pro and Huawei Nova 7 Series.

Moreover, select new Smart Signature Device Plan subscribers also get NBA League Pass vouchers for unlimited access to all live NBA games in high-definition, special features, and video-on-demand content.

GIGA Productivity with the new and faster Smart Bro LTE-A Pocket WiFi

Smart has also made available this month the new Smart Bro LTE-A Pocket WiFi for prepaid subscribers for a one-time cash-out of P1,995 — making it simple and easy to connect for work or school anytime and anywhere.

Now available at the Smart Online Store, Smart Stores, and accredited retailers and e-commerce sites, the new device features Carrier Aggregation, an innovative technology that enables users to enjoy twice the speeds of old Pocket WiFi models.

GIGA Study experience with Smart University 2020, Balik-Tuition Promo

To help students adjust to new ways of learning, Smart has launched Smart University at smartuniversity2020.com — a virtual campus that offers exciting and engaging activities that are specially designed for students who don't want to miss out on an enriching school experience.

Smart University features a platform where students can learn, interact, and engage with each other, educational talks by experts from Google and Microsoft, quiz shows with exciting prizes and other activities worth hanging around for.

Smart will also launch the Balik-Tuition Promo soon to give subscribers a chance to win exciting gadgets and cash prizes with every registration to GIGA Study data pack. Up for grabs are Smart Bro Pocket WiFi Kits, Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets, while four lucky subscribers will each take home the P100,000 cash grand prize. Subscribers can register to GIGA Study by simply dialing *123# or via the Smart App.

Powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network

Subscribers can expect more big surprises and announcements throughout the month as Smart continues to give back to all subscribers all over the country.

Smart GigaFest is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network, as certified by third-party mobile internet analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal. Smart has also fired up its superfast Smart 5G network in key business districts of Metro Manila and Luzon to pave the way for the next generation of wireless technology in the Philippines.

For more details on Smart GigaFest and the latest Smart offers, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook (http://www.fb.com/SmartCommunications), Twitter and Instagram (@LiveSmart).