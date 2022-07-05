In search of incredible: ASUS transforms technology for evolving needs of Filipino

ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su bared the company's direction for the year to keep up with the ever-evolving technology needs of Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — New devices, new form factors and even better OLED laptops. These are what we can expect from ASUS in the upcoming months, according to the Taiwan-based multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su bared the company's direction for the year to keep up with the ever-evolving technology needs of Filipinos.

Keeping up with the Philippine tech scene

For 2022 to 2025, the International Data Corp. expects Philippine personal computer shipments to remain above the two million level annually but lower than its record-high 2.85 million units in 2021.

But even so, ASUS is ready to face the upcoming years head-on by circling back to the brand's philosophy: "Everything starts with people."

ASUS country manager believes that it's essential to understand where Filipino consumers are coming from, their feedback, and how they have changed over the past years.

"Filipino consumers today are more informed than ever before. With information available right at the tip of one's fingers, consumers can easily access a product, know more about its features, and research the brand," Su observed.

With this, ASUS aims to quickly provide the information its consumers need on their social media, website and other digital channels.

"In conjunction with strengthening our digital presence, we've continuously amplified the customer's journey in our physical stores and authorized dealers. Today, we are present in over 60 cities across the Philippines, and we are confident of increasing that number in the months to come."

Innovation is still key

Innovation is the core of ASUS as a company, and amid the pandemic, it has continued to live by it. In the years to come, innovation will continue to drive them to success.

ASUS recently bagged 39 prestigious 2022 Red Dot Design Awards in recognition of outstanding product design—the most wins the brand has received in a single Red Dot Award competition.

These wins underscore the company's commitment to design innovation and delivering incredible experiences.

A strong case for ASUS is its innovation efforts in the OLED laptop category and how they're bringing this category closer to Filipinos.

In 2021, the brand introduced an array of ASUS OLED laptops in the country, and they have continuously grown the lineup to cater to all price ranges, from entry-level to high-end models.

"OLED screen is more than a trend. It will stay, and we believe it is now the gold standard for all types of displays. Getting an ASUS OLED laptop is a lifetime investment. Not only does it give best-in-class, professional-grade colors for a premium everyday experience, but it also protects the users’ eyes for with 70% less harmful blue light,” Su explained.

“Many Filipinos have already joined the pack of ASUS OLED laptop users. We are projecting that more and more will be able to see the difference, whether for creativity, productivity, or entertainment applications and take that leap,” he added.

ASUS recently launched the world's first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop perfect for productivity and entertainment. It's lightweight and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best user experience.

Su takes pride in the Vivobook Slate as it is the benchmark for giving consumers flexibility, whether you want to use it for watching, typing, drawing, writing, or listening. After all, it's all about giving consumers the power of choice.

Additionally, ASUS has also been continuously developing exclusive hardware tools, such as the ScreenPad Plus, ASUS Dial, and ASUS DialPad which have gained the admiration of many users for their usefulness and convenience.

Still in it for gaming

Of course, ASUS has not forgotten its gaming line.

The brand introduced a whole new form factor with the ROG Flow Z13, a detachable Windows gaming laptop and the smallest and lightest device on the ROG lineup.

Su mentioned that with the ROG Flow Z13, gamers could enjoy the full power 14-Core CPU and NVIDIA RTX Graphics. It also allows them to detach the full-size keyboard and plug in their peripherals, such as a monitor or a keyboard, or even pair it with a gamepad to play console-level games.

"This is truly an innovation for gamers and creators everywhere, and it lives by the vision of allowing gamers infinite modes of play," Su enthused.

Empowering Pinoy content creators

The rise of Filipino content and professional creators has significantly shaped ASUS' direction in the following years.

"To cater to this segment, ASUS developed a series of laptops with graphic designers, photographers, product designers, 3D artists, editors, vloggers, and the like in mind. Our ASUS Creator lineup packs best-in-class components that will aid all kinds of creators in their respective crafts," Su expressed.

Comprised of OLED laptops, the Creator lineup offers benefits including:

Pantone Validated: Standardizes color to ensure consistent hues



100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut: Allow you to enjoy the extra colors HDR content can possess



1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio: Users can distinguish more shades of black and gray in dark scenes

The Creator lineup of ASUS is also powered by up to Intel Core i9 multi-core processors, allowing non-stop productivity and smooth performance even while using demanding creative software.

The powerful NVIDIA RTX graphics and NVIDIA Studio Drivers also supplement the OLED benefits to bring out the best in industry-standard apps from Adobe and Autodesk.

Lastly, Philstar.com asked Su, why does ASUS continue to invest in Filipino creators and empower Filipino users to be more creative?

"We at ASUS believe that we are all born creators. The power to create is also with each Filipino, so it's up to you to ignite and cultivate it. Whatever kind of creator you are, we support you by providing solutions for your every creative need. We invite Filipinos to start their own incredible and create with ASUS," Su concluded.