Eufy introduces the RoboVac X8 Hybrid to the Philippine market

Eufy, part of the Anker Innovations family, brings their latest cleaning tech to the country. Their flagship robotic vacuum, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid, is a multi-awarded device that received a 4-star rating from Tech Radar, a CES Innovation Award Honoree, and Digitaltrends’ Top Tech CES 2021 Editor’s Pick.

The robotic vacuum features two turbines that each generate 2000Pa of suction power —cleaning more in less time. It has 93% more compression power than other vacuums, and works well on any type of floor surface, including carpets.

It uses an iPath Laser Navigation system to scan your home and find the most efficient cleaning route, detecting and avoiding obstacles along the way. The navigation system is capable of multi-floor mapping, making it so that the vacuum will always know where it is.

An upgrade from other models like the RoboVac G10, the Robovac X8 Hybrid has a mop feature that allows it to mop and vacuum at the same time. It can mop for up to 140 minutes, and vacuum for up to 180 minutes.

The Robovac X8 Hybrid is a connected smart deice, which can be controlled via the Eufy mobile App. Priced at P29,995, it is available at the newly opened Nifty Mall of Asia store (located near Ikea Philippines in Pasay City), selected Anker retail stores, and online via anker.com.ph and the Eufy Philippines official store in Lazada.