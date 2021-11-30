



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Technology

                        
Eufy introduces the RoboVac X8 Hybrid to the Philippine market

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 5:44pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Eufy introduces the RoboVac X8 Hybrid to the Philippine market
The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a multi-awarded device that has received a 4-star rating from Tech Radar, CES Innovation Award Honoree, and Digitaltrends’ Top Tech CES 2021 Editor’s Pick. 
Released

                        

                           
Eufy, part of the Anker Innovations family, brings their latest cleaning tech to the country. Their flagship robotic vacuum, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid, is a multi-awarded device that received a 4-star rating from Tech Radar, a CES Innovation Award Honoree, and Digitaltrends’ Top Tech CES 2021 Editor’s Pick.



The robotic vacuum features two turbines that each generate 2000Pa of suction power —cleaning more in less time. It has 93% more compression power than other vacuums, and works well on any type of floor surface, including carpets.






It uses an iPath Laser Navigation system to scan your home and find the most efficient cleaning route, detecting and avoiding obstacles along the way. The navigation system is capable of multi-floor mapping, making it so that the vacuum will always know where it is.



An upgrade from other models like the RoboVac G10, the Robovac X8 Hybrid has a mop feature that allows it to mop and vacuum at the same time. It can mop for up to 140 minutes, and vacuum for up to 180 minutes.



The Robovac X8 Hybrid is a connected smart deice, which can be controlled via the Eufy mobile App. Priced at P29,995, it is available at the newly opened Nifty Mall of Asia store (located near Ikea Philippines in Pasay City), selected Anker retail stores, and online via anker.com.ph and the Eufy Philippines official store in Lazada. 





                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VACUUM
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mobile camera trends to watch out in 2022 according to four global experts
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Mobile camera trends to watch out in 2022 according to four global experts


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK discuss innovation happening today and beyond during an industry event held by Counterpoint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
27 days ago

                              
                              
Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
32 days ago

                              
                              
'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand


                              

                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
32 days ago

                              
                              
Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
The new handle comes as the company battles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OneXafe immutable storage is key vs data loss
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
OneXafe immutable storage is key vs data loss


                              

                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
Arcserve offers a scale-out, immutable storage appliance that can be leveraged as a disk-based backup target for your “last-resort”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
34 days ago

                              
                              
TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing


                              

                                                                  By Joshua Melvin |
                                 34 days ago                              


                                                            
Video-sharing app TikTok and photo network Snapchat, in their first testimony to US senators, argued they are built to protect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with