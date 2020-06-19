Accelerate to the future with Globe’s 5G technology

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines adjusts to the new normal brought on by the general community quarantine (GCQ), Globe is meeting the increasing demand for reliable internet with the expansion of its 5G coverage.

“The pandemic transformed how we do everything, from how we manage businesses to how we learn, from how we take care of our health to how we socialize, and how we entertain ourselves. For these, a powerful internet connection is important. This is why Globe is ready to enable subscribers to succeed during these trying times with the rollout of this highly anticipated technology,” says Albert De Larrazabal, chief commercial officer of Globe.

Globe Platinum and Postpaid subscribers will get to experience the cutting-edge technology of 5G in select locations in Makati and Bonifacio Global City in July. It will be made progressively accessible to more areas in Metro Manila and to prepaid customers.

5G is the next generation of wireless internet connectivity and has the potential to revolutionize the way Filipinos live.

With 5G connectivity, customers can enjoy fewer lags when going online. They can load a webpage in a second, stream the latest movies and TV shows in Ultra HD quality, play augmented reality online games with lower latency, and stay connected with loved ones through crystal clear calls and video chats.

This technology can also pave the way for a highly digitized future with smart cities, intelligent homes, self-driving vehicles, and energy grids. This web of interlaced systems can empower Filipinos to do more with greater convenience.

This can be fully achieved with an increased number of infrastructures to support 5G technology, given its narrower coverage assuring optimum performance.

Customers will not be charged for connecting to the network. Usage will be deducted from the customer’s Postpaid or Platinum plans data wallet allocation.

Connecting to 5G is easy, subscribers just need a 5G-capable smartphone compatible with Globe and must be within the 5G covered area. They can use their current Globe LTE sims, which are already 5G-enabled, making the shift quick and hassle-free.

To date, Globe offers a range of 5G capable devices such as Samsung S20, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, Huawei P40, and Huawei P40 Pro. Globe is also expected to introduce more affordable 5G capable mobile phones soon.

Globe is the first mobile operator to offer a commercial 5G network in Southeast Asia following its introduction of AirFiber for broadband customers last year. The connection allowed AirFiber subscribers to enjoy reliable and fiber-fast speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Earlier this year, Globe Platinum introduced the very first 5G-capable mobile phone.

Globe is set to change the way Filipinos go online with first-world connectivity.

For more information, visit the website at www.globe.com.ph/5G.