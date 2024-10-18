^

Stock Commentary

Alternergy preparing for REIT spin-off

Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 8:10am
Alternergy preparing for REIT spin-off

Alternergy [ALTER 0.94, up 2.2%; 81% avgVol] [link] is contemplating the formation of a REIT to “raise additional capital for the group”. The company said that it is considering using its subsidiary, Triple Play Land Corp (3PLCo), as “a platform” for this future REIT offering and has restructured its asset holdings to consolidate “all of the real estate needs of all its project companies” under 3PLCo.


MB bottom-line:  While the company has not (to my knowledge) provided an exact timeline for when this REIT listing could happen, I think my coverage of ALTER’s BDO TradeTalk (MB link) makes it likely that this could be a part of the company’s fundraising plans for development of its pipeline beyond its “500 MW by 2026” goal. As ALTER explained, it’s already nearly 70% of the way to achieving that goal, but it has a management team with a lot of investment banking experience that is looking to “reach far more than that” in the years to come. We know nothing of how this REIT would operate, but I imagine that it would be set up to collect lease payments from ALTER’s power plant organizations for the use of the land (similar to CREIT and PREIT). We don’t know if the REIT would hold the land itself or long-term leaseholds, or if there will be any kind of dynamic mechanism like CREIT uses to do a bit of profit-sharing with REIT shareholders in addition to the basic leasehold revenue. The timing checks out as REIT valuations will only increase as interest rates fall. I’m interested, but I’m going to watch ALTER to see how closely it integrates this REIT into its long-term development plans. 

Merkado Barkada is a free daily newsletter on the PSE, investing and business in the Philippines. You can subscribe to the newsletter or follow on Twitter to receive the full daily updates.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

STOCKS

TRADING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BSP cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
1 day ago

BSP cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas met expectations yesterday when it announced a 25 basis point cut to our headline...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
Why do you care if shares sold are primary?
2 days ago

Why do you care if shares sold are primary?

2 days ago
Because it helps me follow the money!
Stock Commentary
fbtw
CTS still has not disbursed 56% of its 2022 IPO
2 days ago

CTS still has not disbursed 56% of its 2022 IPO

2 days ago
According to its quarterly Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress report, CTS Global has over P780 million...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
Semirara plans P291B coal mine expansion
2 days ago

Semirara plans P291B coal mine expansion

2 days ago
Semirara Mining and Power confirmed a report that it was planning to spend approximately P291 billion (~$5.07 billion) over...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
SEC wants to boost number of energy IPOs
3 days ago

SEC wants to boost number of energy IPOs

3 days ago
The SEC has said that it is planning to launch a new set of guidelines “early next year” to create “sort...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with