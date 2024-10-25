Maibarara Geothermal Inc., PetroWind Energy Inc. honored at Asian Power Awards 2024 for outstanding renewable energy operations

MGI Asset Management Group Manager Juan Carlo Juaneza, PetroGreen Energy Corp. Asst. Vice President for Legal and Corp. Affairs Louie Mark Limcolioc and Charlton Media Founder and CEO Tim Charlton during the awarding ceremony.

The recognition of these two energy companies highlights their contributions to sustainable energy development and their positive impact on local communities.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine-based renewable energy companies, Maibarara Geothermal Inc. (MGI) and PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI), both members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), received top honors at the prestigious Asian Power Awards 2024 for their exemplary geothermal and wind energy operations.

MGI was awarded Geothermal Power Project of the Year (Silver) with United Arab Emirates firm National Central Cooling Company PJSC and Indonesia’s PT Pertamina getting the Gold and Bronze awards, respectively.

PWEI’s Nabas Wind Power Project received dual recognition as Environmental Upgrade of the Year - Philippines, and Wind Power Project of the Year - Philippines.

Other winners in the Wind Power Project of the Year category included Indonesia’s PT PLN Indonesia Power, Korea’s Emeson Yeongheung Power and Australia’s Zenith Energy. Both Maibarara geothermal and Nabas wind projects exemplify the strong socio-economic contributions and environmental sustainability of renewable energy projects of the YGC.

Sustaining geothermal energy excellence

MGI was recognized for its facility’s first decade of continuous operations marked by robust reservoir production, efficient power generation, strong financial outcomes and substantial socio-economic contributions to the local community.

The Maibarara geothermal power facility comprises of the 20 MW Maibarara-1 (M1, COD February 2014) and the 12 MW Maibarara-2 (M2, COD April 2018).

During its first 10 years of operation, the MGI team increased Maibarara’s P90 reserves more than six times from its 2011 pre-development estimate.

Assiduous reservoir monitoring

Assiduous reservoir monitoring ensured timely actions on problems such as reinjection-induced cooling, wellbore scaling, and production drawdown.

Total net generation for M1 during its first 10 years reached 1,554 GWh, whilst the combined M1 and M2 output was 2,077 GWh. The average net capacity factors for M1 and M2 remained impressively high at 93% and 92%, respectively, with availability factors of 97% to 98%. Such efficient plant performance is owed to in-house innovation on turbine blade washing system for scale removals allowing for better turbine efficiency.

MGI’s strong financial outcomes allowed it to distribute its first dividend to shareholders just three years after commencing operations. The company’s healthy earnings also contributed significantly to local taxes, earning recognition as a Top Corporate Taxpayer from local government authorities, affirming MGI’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

In addition to financial success, MGI has actively engaged in corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In 2023, its programs aimed at enhancing reading and digital literacy for elementary students received accolades from the local Department of Education.

Furthermore, MGI's achievements can be attributed to its dedicated workforce. Many of the young employees hired between 2011 and 2013 have advanced into key positions, poised to guide MGI into its second decade of expansion and sustainability.

Addressing energy shortages with wind power

Meanwhile, PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI) was recognized for its Nabas Wind Power Project, which alleviates energy shortages whilst also promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future.

PWEI Project Manager Jayson Abaniel, Louie Mark Limcolioc and Tim Charlton

The 50 MW Nabas wind power project consists of a 36 MW Phase 1, commissioned in June 2015, and a 13.2 MW Phase 2, which began site development in March 2023 and is currently undergoing partial commissioning. This project, owned and operated by PWEI, is a joint venture between the Philippines’ PetroGreen Energy Corp. and Thailand’s BCPG Public Co. Ltd.

The project’s Phase 2 involves the installation of six Vestas 2.2 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) in steep terrain, reaching elevations of up to 520 meters above sea level, higher than the 300 to 490 meters elevation where 18 Gamesa 2.0 MW WTGs of Phase 1 operate.

To enhance environmental protection in such a challenging setting, PWEI has implemented a comprehensive ridge-to-river landscape management strategy that includes transport off-site of all construction spoils, using bio-engineering measures such as coco-fiber matting and endemic shrubs to cover newly cut slopes, and installing concrete drainage ditches and silt ponds near WTG platforms and access roads.

All these efforts were done to protect the integrity of cut slopes and reduce soil runoff into nearby valleys and rivers.

Additionally, multiple lines of silt protection gabions have been installed along creeks to further minimise sedimentation. These measures not only rehabilitated disturbed areas but also maintained the water clarity of downstream creeks and improved the overall greenery of the site.

PWEI has invested over P150M ($2.64M) in this environmental program. Notably, its effectiveness has been validated by the environmental ministry, which confirmed compliance with all permit conditions.

Third-party inspections also showed that the total suspended solids concentrations in downstream rivers remain below government limits.

PWEI is fully committed to completing the 13.2MW Nabas-2 project. The initial commissioning of three Vestas wind turbines, whilst modest in capacity, is viewed as a significant milestone and a timely solution to the ongoing power crisis impacting the economy and daily life in Panay island.

By focusing on science-based environmental stewardship and engaging the public, PWEI is ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy are realised in a way that addresses the ecological, social and economic challenges of Panay communities.

The prestigious Asian Power Awards honors exceptional companies that have taken game-changing steps to address the effects of the climate crisis and meet the growing demand for energy. It also provides a platform for industry players to network, share their experiences, and learn from one another.

