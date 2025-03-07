Green heroes of Cebu: How local communities are benefitting from mangrove planting

MANILA, Philippines — Empowered communities in San Remigio, Daanbantayan and Medellin, Cebu, took the lead in a massive mangrove reforestation project resulting in 800,000 mangroves planted by the year 2024.

This is through the partnership between GCash and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI). The collaboration underscores the local communities’ active role in driving ecological and community resilience through RAFI’s One to Tree program.

Since partnering in 2020, GCash and RAFI have launched widespread community-based projects dedicated to reviving biodiversity, protecting coastal communities and mitigating the effects of climate change through the innovative in-app feature, GForest.

This is where users can convert energy points earned from digital transactions (such as paying bills, sending money or buying load) and digitally plant trees—which are then turned into real trees planted in key provinces across the Philippines, inspiring collective action for a sustainable future through reforestation and agroforestry.

Also vital to the partnership’s mission is integrating livelihood opportunities for farmers and fisherfolk into the mangrove reforestation initiatives. In Cebu, the collaboration with RAFI through the One to Tree program is powered by various People’s Organizations belonging to these agricultural sectors.

This results in the planting of mangroves, as well as other diverse native and indigenous tree species around the province, while promoting long-term community well-being. Today, the communities are dubbed "green heroes” and celebrated as the faces of collective effort and a greener future for the Philippines.

Coastal communities unlocking better quality of life

Under the One to Tree program, the People’s Organizations in Cebu have learned the fundamentals of planting native mangrove species, monitoring the environment and maintaining the ecological conditions for their plants’ continued growth.

Mangrove planting has improved the overall quality of life for these local Cebuano communities, as its benefits—which include carbon sequestration, reinforcement of biodiversity and coastal protection—have manifested through cleaner air, flourishing marine wildlife and coastal communities safeguarded against storm surges and other extreme weather events.

“Masayang-masaya po [ang mga PO natin dahil] nadagdagan ‘yung dami ng mga isda na nakukuha nila at dumadami rin ‘yung pagkain na pwede nilang ihain sa kanilang mesa (Our PO are very happy because the amount of fish they are able to catch has increased and the amount of food they are able to bring to their tables has increased as well),” shared Jay Carin Baya, Project Officer of the One to Tree program.

“We need [this kind of] protection para sa mga naninirahan dito sa mga coastal area. ‘Yung [pinakamaganda ay] naging malinis ‘yung hangin para sa mga tao na naninirahan dito.” (“Those living in the coastal areas need this kind of protection. Best of all, the air is much cleaner for everyone living in the area.”)

A grassroots movement leading to fulfilling livelihoods

In addition to educating Cebuanos and encouraging them to reinforce and protect the mangroves, GCash and RAFI’s partnership has paved the way for sustainable livelihoods for farmers and fisherfolk in the region.

Collaborating with local communities in mangrove restoration directly creates employment opportunities and uplifting of local workers through skill-building initiatives related to environmental management and sustainable agriculture.

Ultimately, the aim is to create a self-sustaining environment while enhancing food security, protecting infrastructure and fostering community well-being.

“Nakatulong [kami] sa mga mahihirap. ‘Yung iba, kahit hindi miyembro [ng PO], pinatanim rin namin [ng mga puno] para magkapera. Lahat kami nakabenipisyo sa binigay ng Gcash (We were able to help the less fortunate. We let some others, even if they weren’t members of our PO, plant trees, too, so they could earn money. All of us were able to benefit from what GCash had given us),” recalled Lolita Tampus, PO president of Rural Workers Association of Tindog (RWAT).

Empowering local communities through strong partnerships

GCash and RAFI hope to take initiatives like GForest to more coastal communities across the Philippines. Together, they invite users to join the advocacy by using GForest to plant digital trees, which GCash and RAFI work to transform into actual trees planted.

“Harnessing tech for good is what stands at the center of what we do at GCash,” said CJ Alegre, GCash head for sustainability.

“This would not be possible without the environmental organizations who lead the way, the experts who guide us, and the local communities we partner with. With them, we are committed to continue driving innovation and using technology to help address pressing environmental and social challenges.”

