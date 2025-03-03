^

Science and Environment

SM Prime champions sustainability with Water for Tomorrow Campaign

Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 5:00pm
SM Prime champions sustainability with Water for Tomorrow Campaign
SM City Baguio’s rainwater treatment facility (RTF) utilizes a rigorous 6-step treatment process with real-time monitoring to ensure processed water meets potability requirements.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Access to clean and potable water is one of today’s most pressing challenges, with rapid urbanization and population growth straining freshwater resources. United Nations (UN)-Water emphasizes that effective water management is crucial for society and the environment.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), a leading integrated property developer in Southeast Asia, has prioritized water conservation and management since the early 1990s—long before water stress and its link to climate change became widely recognized.

Through Water for Tomorrow, SM Prime’s water stewardship campaign, the company actively integrates climate resilience into its developments, ensuring responsible resource management while supporting the well-being of the communities it serves.

Sustainable water management

SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s Sea and Shore Residences donate their treated wastewater to green the landscape of the Estates in Mall of Asia Complex.

Water conservation measures and efficient management systems are embedded in SM Prime’s building operations. The company invests heavily in sustainable water management technologies to reduce freshwater use and the demand for municipal water supply. It has identified practical water usage and innovations to address the growing concern of water security.

In 2023, SM Prime’s reported total water consumption amounted to 7.2 million cubic meters, with 61% of that consumed water being recycled.

On average, more than 1 billion gallons of recycled water is used for mall operations. SM Supermalls uses recycled water for cleaning and sanitation, caring for its plants and landscaping, and cooling its air conditioning towers. Efficient plumbing and innovative water-saving technologies with low-flow fixtures also regulate the mall’s water consumption.

These practices have been scaled throughout the group. The SM Offices’ E-Com Centers in the Mall of Asia Complex have sewage treatment plants that recycle greywater. Aside from rainwater harvesting systems that help maintain its urban gardens, SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s Sea and Shore Residences donate its discharged treated water to the greening of the Estates in the MOA Complex.

As part of its water conservation program in Pico Sands Hotel, SM Hotels and Convention Corporation reduced its freshwater consumption by 36%, reaching 52% water reuse and 41% for Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club. Together with Hamilo Coast, SM Prime’s luxury and leisure estates in Nasugbu, Batangas, its water desalination plant has made significant impacts on water management and sustainable eco-tourism since 2010, ensuring that it services all developments that call Hamilo home.

Protecting water resources

Headquarters to some of the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) brand names, the Three E-com Center at the Mall of Asia Complex efficiently operates its sewage treatment plant to collect, treat and remove contaminants from wastewater, making it safe to discharge to the surrounding environment.

SM Prime supports this year’s UN-Water World Water Day 2025 on March 22, which focuses on the theme “Glacier Preservation.”

Halfway around the globe, glaciers play a critical role in the global water cycle. Glacial ice is the largest reservoir of fresh water, holding about 69% of the world’s fresh water. With rapid glacial melting, altered rainfall patterns, droughts, and rising sea levels, the planet risks a water crisis that affects the most vulnerable.

Recognizing these challenges and the need for a reliable water supply, SM Prime continues to integrate water-efficient systems in its property developments. This helps create public awareness and encourages responsible water use among mallgoers, tenants, employees and communities. In 2023, SM Supermalls’ SM City Baguio rainwater treatment facility (RTF) was launched to help reduce dependence on freshwater sources. It has treated 17,000 cubic meters of rainwater into potable water and continues to operate and serve its host community.

SM Prime’s Water for Tomorrow program plays a key role in SM Prime’s sustainability strategy, along with Net Zero by 2040 and a Waste-Free Future.

“As businesses face growing water challenges, we must take action to secure our Water for Tomorrow,” said Hans Sy, executive committee chairman of SM Prime.

“Water stewardship is an investment in our future. We must move beyond conservation and prioritize resource protection, waste reduction and water security for future generations,” he added.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

SM PRIME

WATER
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Eyelash viper', leaf-nosed bat among new species found in Mekong
December 16, 2024 - 10:38am

'Eyelash viper', leaf-nosed bat among new species found in Mekong

December 16, 2024 - 10:38am
A viper with scales that look like eyelashes and a leaf-nosed bat are among dozens of new species identified in Southeast...
Science and Environment
fbtw
New Zealand scientists dissect world's rarest whale
December 2, 2024 - 6:19pm

New Zealand scientists dissect world's rarest whale

December 2, 2024 - 6:19pm
New Zealand scientists on Monday began dissecting a whale considered the rarest in the world, a species so elusive that only...
Science and Environment
fbtw
Maibarara Geothermal Inc., PetroWind Energy Inc. honored at Asian Power Awards 2024 for outstanding renewable energy operations
October 25, 2024 - 9:00am

Maibarara Geothermal Inc., PetroWind Energy Inc. honored at Asian Power Awards 2024 for outstanding renewable energy operations

October 25, 2024 - 9:00am
The prestigious Asian Power Awards honors exceptional companies that have taken game-changing steps to address the effects...
Science and Environment
fbtw
Start at home: Simple steps toward a greener Philippines
brandSpace
October 24, 2024 - 11:20am

Start at home: Simple steps toward a greener Philippines

October 24, 2024 - 11:20am
Here’s how you can help plant more trees and provide livelihood for local farmers without leaving your homes! ...
Science and Environment
fbtw
SM Prime champions disaster risk resilience at upcoming APMCDRR
brandSpace
October 14, 2024 - 11:00am

SM Prime champions disaster risk resilience at upcoming APMCDRR

October 14, 2024 - 11:00am
These networks, instrumental in strengthening the Philippines' disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, will be showcased...
Science and Environment
fbtw
What are proteins again? Nobel-winning chemistry explained
October 11, 2024 - 12:49pm

What are proteins again? Nobel-winning chemistry explained

October 11, 2024 - 12:49pm
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to three scientists who have help unravel some of the enduring secrets...
Science and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with