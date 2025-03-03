SM Prime champions sustainability with Water for Tomorrow Campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Access to clean and potable water is one of today’s most pressing challenges, with rapid urbanization and population growth straining freshwater resources. United Nations (UN)-Water emphasizes that effective water management is crucial for society and the environment.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), a leading integrated property developer in Southeast Asia, has prioritized water conservation and management since the early 1990s—long before water stress and its link to climate change became widely recognized.

Through Water for Tomorrow, SM Prime’s water stewardship campaign, the company actively integrates climate resilience into its developments, ensuring responsible resource management while supporting the well-being of the communities it serves.

Sustainable water management

SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s Sea and Shore Residences donate their treated wastewater to green the landscape of the Estates in Mall of Asia Complex.

Water conservation measures and efficient management systems are embedded in SM Prime’s building operations. The company invests heavily in sustainable water management technologies to reduce freshwater use and the demand for municipal water supply. It has identified practical water usage and innovations to address the growing concern of water security.

In 2023, SM Prime’s reported total water consumption amounted to 7.2 million cubic meters, with 61% of that consumed water being recycled.

On average, more than 1 billion gallons of recycled water is used for mall operations. SM Supermalls uses recycled water for cleaning and sanitation, caring for its plants and landscaping, and cooling its air conditioning towers. Efficient plumbing and innovative water-saving technologies with low-flow fixtures also regulate the mall’s water consumption.

These practices have been scaled throughout the group. The SM Offices’ E-Com Centers in the Mall of Asia Complex have sewage treatment plants that recycle greywater. Aside from rainwater harvesting systems that help maintain its urban gardens, SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s Sea and Shore Residences donate its discharged treated water to the greening of the Estates in the MOA Complex.

As part of its water conservation program in Pico Sands Hotel, SM Hotels and Convention Corporation reduced its freshwater consumption by 36%, reaching 52% water reuse and 41% for Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club. Together with Hamilo Coast, SM Prime’s luxury and leisure estates in Nasugbu, Batangas, its water desalination plant has made significant impacts on water management and sustainable eco-tourism since 2010, ensuring that it services all developments that call Hamilo home.

Protecting water resources

Headquarters to some of the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) brand names, the Three E-com Center at the Mall of Asia Complex efficiently operates its sewage treatment plant to collect, treat and remove contaminants from wastewater, making it safe to discharge to the surrounding environment.

SM Prime supports this year’s UN-Water World Water Day 2025 on March 22, which focuses on the theme “Glacier Preservation.”

Halfway around the globe, glaciers play a critical role in the global water cycle. Glacial ice is the largest reservoir of fresh water, holding about 69% of the world’s fresh water. With rapid glacial melting, altered rainfall patterns, droughts, and rising sea levels, the planet risks a water crisis that affects the most vulnerable.

Recognizing these challenges and the need for a reliable water supply, SM Prime continues to integrate water-efficient systems in its property developments. This helps create public awareness and encourages responsible water use among mallgoers, tenants, employees and communities. In 2023, SM Supermalls’ SM City Baguio rainwater treatment facility (RTF) was launched to help reduce dependence on freshwater sources. It has treated 17,000 cubic meters of rainwater into potable water and continues to operate and serve its host community.

SM Prime’s Water for Tomorrow program plays a key role in SM Prime’s sustainability strategy, along with Net Zero by 2040 and a Waste-Free Future.

“As businesses face growing water challenges, we must take action to secure our Water for Tomorrow,” said Hans Sy, executive committee chairman of SM Prime.

“Water stewardship is an investment in our future. We must move beyond conservation and prioritize resource protection, waste reduction and water security for future generations,” he added.

