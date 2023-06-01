^

Real Estate

MREIT to fatten property portfolio with fresh asset infusion

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 4:35pm
MREIT to fatten property portfolio with fresh asset infusion

MANILA, Philippines — MREIT Inc. said Thursday it would acquire more property assets from its parent firm to expand its portfolio.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the real estate investment trust (REIT) company of landlord Megaworld Corp. said it is planning to inject seven Grade A office assets into its property holdings.

The new office assets that MREIT would receive from Megaworld have a combined gross leasable area of around 150,500 square meters. In aggregate, these assets generated P1.2 billion of rental income in 2022.

“These properties boast high average occupancy rate of 94% and quality tenants, marking a significant step towards our commitment to deliver sustained growth and value to our investors,” Kevin Tan, company president and CEO, said.

Once the transaction is completed, MREIT’s portfolio will grow to around 475,500 sqm and would bring the REIT company closer to its target of 500,000-sqm of assets under management by the end of 2024.

The fatter property holdings would allow MREIT to reward its investors with bigger dividends.

As a publicly-owned listed company, a REIT is tasked to use proceeds from share sale to purchase and manage income-generating property assets such as malls, offices and warehouses. At least 90% of income from these ventures are required to be declared as dividends for shareholders.

Since its IPO in 2021, MREIT has already injected eight office buildings into its portfolio and grew its value by 25% to P62 billion, following the two sets of previous acquisitions

Shares in MREIT ended the first trading day of June with 1.45% gains.

MEGAWORLD CORPORATION

MREIT INC.

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences sees high demand from millennial investors, launches 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens
9 days ago

RLC Residences sees high demand from millennial investors, launches 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens

9 days ago
Located within the Sierra Valley destination estate along Ortigas Avenue Extension, Sierra Valley Gardens is an investment-worthy...
Real Estate
fbtw
Economic recovery, supply pressure to impact PH real estate &ndash; JLL
10 days ago

Economic recovery, supply pressure to impact PH real estate – JLL

10 days ago
Economic headwinds are still present in the backdrop, but there is some optimism in the market for the remainder of...
Real Estate
fbtw
Metro Manila office vacancy expected to worsen by end-2023
14 days ago

Metro Manila office vacancy expected to worsen by end-2023

14 days ago
Vacancies in offices in Metro Manila improved in the first quarter, but Colliers Philippines projected this would worsen by...
Real Estate
fbtw
RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu
Sponsored
April 25, 2023 - 10:14am

RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu

April 25, 2023 - 10:14am
RLC Residences unveiled Mantawi Residences at a grand launch event on April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
Real Estate
fbtw
Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon
April 19, 2023 - 2:29pm

Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

April 19, 2023 - 2:29pm
That was the assessment of LPC in its briefing on Wednesday. Leechiu reckoned that there are already two to three developments...
Real Estate
fbtw
Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand
April 19, 2023 - 10:48am

Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

April 19, 2023 - 10:48am
Colliers noted that condominium prices in these areas range from P185,000 to P262,000 per square meters.
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with