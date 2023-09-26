Travel in style with Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid

The Ertiga Hybrid is Suzuki’s stylish seven-seater compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This makes the iconic model the first hybrid MPV in the market.

MANILA, Philippines — Suzuki Philippines, the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, has made its iconic vehicle, the New Ertiga Hybrid, even better with the latest state of the art technology and modern safety features to complement its functionality and form.

The Ertiga Hybrid is Suzuki’s stylish seven-seater compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This makes the iconic model the first hybrid MPV in the market.

With the continued increase in prices of fuel products these days, the Ertiga Hybrid’s efficient engine ensures that having the means to a comfortable, worry free and fast travel will not be compromised by fuel expenses especially with an impressive fuel rating of 12.54 km/l on city driving as observed by Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP).

When it comes to looks, the Ertiga Hybrid remains a standout with its stylish exterior that exudes a strong and robust character. Its new front grille conveys dynamic elegance and modernity while its aerodynamic and sleek flowing lines, gives its driver and passengers the confident style they want.

“The Ertiga Hybrid can accommodate up to seven passengers with comfortable seating, which is perfect for those long trips and even for just those city drives in the metro. The seats can be reconfigured so that maximum comfort and space can be attained while at the same time, bags, gears and even equipment can be accommodated,” said Norihide Takei, director and general manager for Automobile of Suzuki Philippines.

The Ertiga Hybrid is likewise outfitted with practical functionality such as headlamps with follow-me-home features, rear combination lamps, fog lamps, side mirrors with integrated signal lamps, tail gate designed with chrome accent and “hybrid” emblem and wheels and tires with 15-inch two tone polished alloy wheels with 185/65 R 15 tires.

While it is already a looker on the outside, the Ertiga Hybrid is even better inside. Traveling with the whole family is a worthwhile experience as it features a stylish meter cluster, a D-shape steering wheel, multi-information display with 10-inch touch screen radio, keyless push start system and an automatic front air conditioner to ensure seamless driving.

The Ertiga Hybrid is a smart hybrid vehicle that has the powerful, fuel-efficient 1.5 liter petrol engine and a 12V lithium ion battery to ensure power is always available.

“The Ertiga Hybrid’s Engine Auto Stop Start System (EASS) makes it possible for drivers to still save on fuel consumption despite the challenges of heavy traffic in almost all major thoroughfares in the city.

“To ensure maximum safety, the EASS is complemented by the Electronic Stability Program, the SRS airbag system and the Anti-lock Braking System, especially during emergency braking situations,” Takei added.

Not only the drivers and passengers’ safety are considered in every Ertiga Hybrid model. Its pedestrian injury mitigating body also gives protection to anyone from injuries in case of a collision with a pedestrian.

To this day, the Ertiga has maintained its popularity and still is one of the best buys in the market. A practical choice for families who are on the lookout for travel adventures, yet gives big opportunity on savings. Now being a hybrid, expect this to be your family’s trusted mobility partner.

For more information, you may check out any authorized Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide or visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/. For daily updates on Suzuki, please like Suzuki Auto PH’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH, follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH and Instagram at @suzukiautoph.