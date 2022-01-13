



















































 
























Motoring


TVS Motor Company, BMW Motorrad expand partnership for future technologies, electric vehicles




Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 2:00pm
 





TVS Motor Company, BMW Motorrad expand partnership for future technologies, electric vehicles
BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets.  
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.  


Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company’s scope will include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management and industrialization. 


Under this enhanced cooperation, both companies have identified a range of products and technologies to deliver significant business benefits.  


BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets.  






TVS Entorq

Photo Release








Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally. 


TVS Motor Company will continue to bring on board engineering prowess in design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and provide best-in-class quality and economic advantage. The first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months. 


"In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction.  These factors and our commitment to deliver superior quality products with a strong value proposition has been key to the success of all three products launched from the platform," Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor Company, said. 


“The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies,” he added. 


“In light of our fruitful association with TVS Motor Company, we are delighted to extend and expand our cooperation agreement to include long-term partnership and joint development of new platforms and technologies, including electric vehicles.  Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment," Dr. Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, shared.


“Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivaled popularity with over 100,000 global customers. We look forward to the future of this cooperation, ” he continued. 






TVS Apache

Photo Release








In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the globe. This collaboration has resulted in three products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310.


With over 100,000 customers, the products have been well accepted in all the leading markets like the EU, USA, Japan, China and India. The success of this cooperation has been the steppingstone of extending and expanding the partnership.


In the Philippines, TVS offers a wide range of two-wheel and three-wheel vehicles in more than 500 outlets nationwide.


The brand has garnered tremendous support from Filipinos due to its customer-centric approach as epitomized by the first in class “Service On Wheels” that ensures superior customer satisfaction and after-sales support, as well as the wide availability of TVS spare parts in the country.  


TVS Philippines offers affordable, quality two-wheelers like the RR310,  NTORQ 125, Dazz, Max4R, Neo NX, RoxkZ and XL 100, and three Wheeler such as the TVS King Euro 4 and TVS Kargo Euro 4.


 

















 



