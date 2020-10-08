Nissan launches virtual showroom for safer mobility, best customer service for Filipino motorists

MANILA, Philippines — As the world transitions to more novel and safer ways of going about everyday life, so too does Nissan in its dedication to providing safer mobility and even more exceptional customer service.

Right off the bat, the Japanese car company signals this momentous change with a more refined yet striking new logo, revealed only last July.

The redesigned badge, which reportedly took three years to accomplish, now features a slightly thinner script that sprawls cleanly across a flat and overall simple layout, certainly gives a feel of its improved shift into a lighter and more flexible digital approach in its services.

Photo Release Nissan's redesigned logo, unveiled last July.

With this, of course, saw the timely launch of the brand’s very first virtual showroom in the Asia and Oceania region last July 31. And it has been rolled out in the Philippines for Filipinos to experience first-hand.

Simulated perfection for safety

As part of Nissan Philippines’ website overhaul, the virtual showroom now welcomes customers in a simulated experience mirroring that of visiting its physical dealerships. From the safety of their home, customers can now move around a 360-degree space—a component that is itself a first for the company to launch globally.

There, they can learn more about Nissan’s array of vehicles. Toggle the full-screen button and you will be treated to each display that features strategically placed “clickable hotspots” where customers can zero in on their vehicles of interest for closer inspection.

Photo Release The 'internal hotspot' for each vehicle in Nissan's virtual showroom, shows the inside of the vehicle in a full 360-degree angle.

Exterior hotspots redirect the customer to a carousel view of the unit specs, which thereafter leads to the vehicle landing page. Interior hotspots, meanwhile, showcases the inside of the vehicle including additional hotspots to learn about each car, in a similar 360-degree modality. The showroom is optimized for both desktop and mobile.

“Nissan is dedicated to shaping an innovative, human-centric future for the Philippines. The launch of the first virtual showroom in the region for Nissan is a strong example that we consistently innovate to benefit the customer journey, especially in the face of challenges such as the pandemic,” said Atsushi Najima, president and managing director for Nissan Philippines, in a statement.

More than a testament to innovation, all these well-thought-out features call attention to the undeniable fact that Nissan had each customer in mind during development, so that they have a full vantage of all of Nissan’s offerings, within and without, and with ease.

“Under a secure and safe ‘new normal,’ the virtual showroom is one innovative way for us to push possibilities so that customers can seamlessly experience the Nissan brand from a digital platform right until they drive our vehicles. The virtual showroom not only brings new kind of excitement in experiencing Nissan products for Filipinos, but also ensures that our customers remain safe during the pandemic,” Najima said.

Future-forward for mobility

In that same vein of innovation, the company now also champions the Nissan Intelligent Mobility—a suite of advanced technological feats that pave the way for “cars that can think, communicate, learn, predict, and recharge,” all the while serving as an everyday partner.

It is a suite that includes impressive operations in the following principles:

Intelligent driving – A driver assistance technology that helps you see and sense more. It also promotes a future of self-navigating cars (Propilot) that can also find parking (Propilot Park). Intelligent power – In line with Nissan’s lead in electric vehicles, it is also pioneering clean, quiet power with 100% instant torque and zero tailpipe emissions. The company has illustrated this triumph in Nissan Leaf, its best-selling electric vehicle. Intelligent integration – The Nissan project that could be seen changing the world in the near future, what with revving into life cars that think via Seamless Autonomous Mobility (SAM), cars that can store energy (XStorage Home Energy System), or connect you to the world, even while on the road (NissanConnect), among other state-of-the-art achievements in intelligent mobility.

Most of these features can currently be found in Nissan's Terra, Navara, Patrol Royale, and X-Trail with more features to be expected in future Nissan vehicles.

Achieving the extraordinary

All in all, Nissan stays true to its core mantra: “Dare the impossible,” a driving force that has helped the company push forward technological revolutions that have catapulted motoring experience for all, with safety guaranteed to boot.

The future is truly now. Come and take a peek and experience what that’s like.

