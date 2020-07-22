Toyota continues to provide mobility for more frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently turned over 17 Vios units to Department of Health (DOH) hospitals during a simple ceremony held at its head office and manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The donation forms part of the committed 30 units earlier announced by TMP in June to support the mobility needs of health care frontliners in Metro Manila and Laguna.

Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo graced the occasion, together with hospital representatives who received premium variants of the locally-produced Vios.