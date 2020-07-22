COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
17 Vios units were turned over to DOH hospitals for frontliner use.
Photo Release
Toyota continues to provide mobility for more frontliners
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently turned over 17 Vios units to Department of Health (DOH) hospitals during a simple ceremony held at its head office and manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The donation forms part of the committed 30 units earlier announced by TMP in June to support the mobility needs of health care frontliners in Metro Manila and Laguna.

Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo graced the occasion, together with hospital representatives who received premium variants of the locally-produced Vios.

DOH hospital representatives led by Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo (center) along with TMP Vice Chairman David Go (front right) and TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto (front left) during the simple turnover ceremony held at Toyota's head office and manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.
Photo Release

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FRONTLINERS TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
20 days ago
LIST: 6 things you should go for when choosing a car for the new normal
20 days ago
Whether it’s your first car, or an additional car meant for the new normal, here are six things you should go for.
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
21 days ago
Grab drivers can get Toyota’s change oil, filter service package for as low as P999
21 days ago
Grab drivers and operators can get a discounted package for change oil and filter service with Toyota's Up for GRAB prom...
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
26 days ago
INFOGRAPHIC: Step-by-step guide to booking your visit, car check at Toyota in the new normal
By Euden Valdez | 26 days ago
To address the after-sales needs of its customers in the new normal, Toyota has launched MyToyota PH, an online and must-have...
Motoring
fbfb
40 days ago
Toyota makes car-buying safer with launch of online virtual showroom
40 days ago
Toyota makes car purchases safer with the launch of its digital Toyota Virtual Showroom.
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
41 days ago
Toyota’s must-have tool can help car owners maintain social distance – here’s how
By Gerald Dizon | 41 days ago
Toyota's newest mobile app lets you get essential car servicing and maintenance, among other great things, while maintaining...
Motoring
fbfb
42 days ago
Toyota to hold esports racing featuring GR Supra in Philippines this July
42 days ago
Toyota launches GR Supra GT Cup Asia-Philippines, its latest online esports program.
Motoring
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with