How Maya is transforming its workplace with AI, gaining global recognition

MANILA, Philippines — Digital bank Maya is harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to boost workplace productivity and empower employees—a progressive approach that has earned the bank global recognition for workplace innovation.

The bank’s AI-powered workplace transformation has led to awards from the SAP Customer Excellence Awards 2024, LinkedIn Talent Awards, HR Excellence Awards 2024, Stevie Awards and the O'Reilly Awards, underscoring Maya's leadership in operational efficiency.

“At Maya we’re embracing AI and automation to boost our people’s productivity. By reducing repetitive drudgery and focusing on the work that really matters, our employees are more empowered to serve our customers better and are ultimately more fulfilled,” Maya Group Chief People Officer Charee Lanza said.

Boosting efficiency through AI

By integrating AI into daily operations, Maya has slashed the time spent on manual processes, allowing employees to shift focus to higher-value work.

Using tools like Microsoft CoPilot, Maya employees have reported significant time savings. CoPilot automates repetitive tasks such as summarizing email threads and organizing meeting action items, with employees saving up to two hours per week.

Searching for files within the O365 platform now takes 45 minutes less per day, and email summaries are generated in just a fraction of the time.

Since April 2024, more than 300 Maya employees have used Microsoft's AI tool in a pilot test to complete tasks amounting to 444 man-hours, freeing staff to focus on more strategic, higher-level work.

Streamlining processes

AI is also enabling Maya to streamline more complex processes, such as merchant onboarding.

By automating validation for documents like BIR and sworn declaration, the processing time has been cut from 5 minutes to just 30 seconds. This AI-powered automation has also reduced the capacity required for final reviews from 15 to just one to three people.

In recruitment, Maya's AI-driven platform enables recruiters to efficiently identify potential candidates based on criteria like skills and experience, speeding up the hiring process.

AI has also enabled automation of routine HR tasks, including the generation of certificates of employment, which now takes just one minute—down from several days.

Enhancing employee empowerment

Maya has also used AI to empower its workforce. Employees now have access to AI-curated learning paths through platforms like LinkedIn Learning and O’Reilly, enabling them to develop skills aligned with their career aspirations.

"This approach ensures that employees feel empowered, with the right tools at their disposal, leading to greater job satisfaction and overall productivity," Lanza added.

Maya's embrace of AI is part of a larger trend in fintech, where technology is being used not only to improve customer service but also to enhance internal efficiency.

By optimizing operations, Maya has fueled significant growth, with deposit balances growing to P36 billion and cumulative loan disbursements to P67 billion as of September 2024.

Maya Bank is a digital bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) up to P500,000 per depositor.

To learn more about Maya, check out maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and @mayaofficialph on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Maya. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.