Silverlush on track for Cebu introduction, starts off with an impressive material showcase

June 25, 2024 | 9:25am
MANILA, Philippines — Advancing realty, architecture and material solutions company, Silverlush Development Group (SLDG) braces for the Cebu market and makes an introduction through an impressive material showcase in SM Seaside City Cebu.

This is just one of the steps that the rising Manila-based company will take as it prepares to extend the reach of its services beyond the country’s capital.

As it tests the waters of the Queen City of the South, SLDG showcased a museum-inspired set at the Sky Hall, Atrium Level of SM City Seaside Cebu from the most recently concluded 29th CebuCON Build Expo.

Stepping into the booth, one will witness the purposeful creation of the minds behind SLDG, from the installations to the material catalog they featured—each part highlighted the rising company’s dedication to progressive designs, sustainable practices, and premier quality.

Of all the design materials, there were certain pieces that tickled the architectural visions of most: 

  • Altumina – the Raised Sheet collection of SLDG. Envision stylish patterns atop a paintable wood pulp board that is both lightweight and pliable. Now, you can start striking the right curves and colors for your interior elements without complicated constructions.
     
  • Tezzo – This extensive collection of sophisticated slabs is crafted from creatively recycled aggregates, each piece revealing to be remarkably unique from one another. These slabs are suitable for walls, floorings, and even furniture. With a wide range of applications, you can bring a touch of classic yet sustainable architecture to every space.
     
  • Porso – Another innovative surface solution of SLDG. Using modified clay, the Soft Porcelain collection presents versatile sheets that mirror the profile of natural stones. Made to place a great alternative to delicate stone slabs, it is now easy to convey style and sophistication through your interior and exterior spaces.

Since its founding, SLDG has been a notable name in various exhibitions in Manila. This expansion may still be in its early stages, but one thing is clear: SLDG is geared to make global quality, coveted pieces more accessible in primary business centers of the country.

SLDG is a subsidiary of Prosperios PTE. LTD., a company based in Singapore, and provides valuable solutions to global clients. As its expansion in the Philippines, SLDG stands as a dynamic firm specializing in real estate, architecture and enterprise.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from Silverlush Development Group is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

