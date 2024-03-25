Watsons wins Silver at 59th Anvil Awards for Himtayan campaign

Receiving the award Watsons Philippines Customer Director, Jared de Guzman (in the middle) and his marketing team, together with Gobo and First Tier Brands

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons, a leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, recently secured a Silver Award in the prestigious 59th Anvil Awards for its Himtayan campaign.

The campaign was inspired by the viral phenomenon of men waiting outside Watsons stores, which highlighted a unique opportunity to position Watsons as a destination for men's grooming essentials.

To address this need, Watsons launched the Himtayan Club last Father's Day at Watsons The Block SM North Edsa.

This out-of-the-box event showcased a wide range of men's products and offered a special Father's Day celebration.

The name "Himtayan" is a clever play on the Filipino word "Hintayan," which means "waiting" in English.

The event, hosted by Mikee Reyes, featured an entertainment and relaxation area for men, along with promotional materials and influencer engagements highlighting Watsons' men's health and grooming products.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



