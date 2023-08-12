Meralco invites companies to enroll in Interruptible Load Program

ILP is a voluntary and demand-side management program, which calls on big-load customers to temporarily de-load from the grid and use their own generating units or reduce their operations if power supply is insufficient.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the Department of Energy are urging more companies across different industries to join the government’s Interruptible Load Program (ILP) to help prevent power interruptions whenever the grid is placed on red alert.

